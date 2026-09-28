Max Scherzer Leaves to Standing Ovation as Legendary Career Nears Its End

The Toronto Blue Jays had little left to play for in the final regular-season game, but Sunday afternoon became all about preserving a moment. At 42, Max Scherzer took the mound on just three days’ rest and kept pushing through the seventh despite reaching 104 pitches. He refused to leave the mound, setting up an emotional scene that followed and giving the Rogers Center and the Toronto fans one more memory to hold on to.

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Scherzer entered the 8th, delivered 5 more pitches, and allowed Oswaldo Cabrera to walk. The pitch count was 114 for the right-hander, and the manager entered the field again to pull him out of the game. This time, Mad Max didn’t resist and handed the ball to John Schneider before they hugged.

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“Max Scherzer leaves the mound to a standing ovation for what could be the final time in his legendary career,” MLB captioned the clip uploaded on X.

The pitcher started his major league career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2008. He spent a couple of years with the D’backs before joining the Detroit Tigers. Scherzer had a 5-year run with the franchise before wearing the Washington Nationals jersey for seven years. He jumped between the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Texas Rangers. Scherzer was almost 40 when he joined the Blue Jays. He is currently on a 1-year, $3 million contract.

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Over 19 seasons, he has earned 8 MLB All-Star selections, 3 Cy Young awards, and 2 World Series rings among several other accolades. On Sunday, Scherzer allowed just 6 hits, 1 run, and 1 walk while striking out 7 batters. Schneider wanted to pull him earlier in the 7th inning, but he just stood his ground.

“Skipper, I’ll tell you when I’m done,” the broadcast booth interpreted the likely words that came out of Mad Max’s mouth. And the manager let him continue. Schneider already earned some boos from the crowd when he entered the field to pull Scherzer out. But once they saw the manager surrendering to the pitcher’s determination, Rogers Center erupted in joy. And it was not just the fans. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was cheering with his hand up in the air along with a few other teammates from the dugout.

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And once Scherzer was finally done, Schneider and other infielders came to hug Scherzer. The people from the stands honored him with a standing ovation.

Although Toronto won the game 5-1, they haven’t made it to the playoffs. The front office hasn’t offered any extension, which means this might have been the last time he took the mound. That’s why his determination to continue felt a bit more emotional. While the fans present in the stadium celebrated him then and there, the people watching from home didn’t want to stay behind.

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Fans online turned emotional over Scherzer’s possible final game

“I loved seeing this game today. So many cheers and tears,” a fan commented on the MLB post.

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The entire stadium wanted him to go on. With the postseason out of the picture, Scherzer was perhaps the only thing that mattered for them. And it’s not just his performance they are smitten with.

“Another great character in baseball! Mad max was one hell of an experience!” read another comment.

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He is famous for his intense and fierce competitive drive. While he is outspoken and emotional, Scherzer treats the mound as his battlefield. And the way he let out a “Yeah!” once the skipper agreed to let him continue in the 7th felt like a resounding battle cry that immediately fired up the crowd.

The way he continued on Sunday showed that his persona perfectly matches his game-winning potential.

“Max Scherzer – First ballot Hall of Famer to Cooperstown. Blue Jays Legend!” a fan just declared.

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The RHP has pitched 3,040.2 innings in his career, striking out 3,550 batters with a 3.29 career ERA and 1.09 WHIP. Over a career of almost two decades, Scherzer hardly has anything left to ask for. But some fans believe that he is not done with baseball yet.

“That’s how special Toronto is. Full house and the Jays are not in the playoffs. Almost certain he will be a member of the Jays coaching staff one day,” another Blue Jays loyalist offered his two cents.

While many felt that the Tigers or the Nats might bag him for one year, no teams have made a move yet. So, transitioning to coaching might be a great start to his second chapter. But we’ll have to wait to see how things turn out. But for now, it’s not just the Toronto fans being emotional.

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“Last breed of great pitchers! Will not see pitchers like him and Verlander moving forward,”

Justin Verlander had already announced his retirement after this season. His entire season was marred by injury setbacks. So, Detroit wanted to offer him one last chance to take the mound before hanging up his boots. Saturday was the last start of his career, and the pitcher got emotional right on the mound after throwing his final pitch. Verlander finished his career with just 10 more strikeouts than Max, his former Tigers teammate.

The weekend was quite difficult for the fans. It was just as hard for the families of both Scherzer and Verlander, who were there in their respective games.

It’s still not clear whether Max will continue for another year or just hang up his cleats. But for the fans, it was more than his final game. It was the contribution the player had to the game over so many years and the connection he built with the city in just a couple of seasons. Whether he returns as a player or a coach or doesn’t return at all, his latest chapter gave fans a moment they will surely remember.