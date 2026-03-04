Max Scherzer Reveals Hilarious Anecdote Behind Daughter’s Adorable Plea to Blue Jays After Sharing Key Injury Update

Max Scherzer is back with the Toronto Blue Jays, and he had one very important person ready to step in and negotiate on his behalf if it came to that.

After Scherzer’s return to the Blue Jays was confirmed, his wife, Erica, shared a handwritten letter from their daughter, Brooke, on Instagram. In a heartwarming moment, it turned out Brooke had written to the franchise asking them to take her dad “back” on the team.

The letter quickly went viral. Speaking to the media recently, Scherzer shared the story behind the amusing incident.

“If you saw it was December 17, at that point in time, we were writing letters to Santa. One night, Brooke came back down and said, ‘Do you have a stamp?’ So there was a sealed envelope, she put a stamp on it and handed it to us and… said to the Blue Jays.”

Scherzer later revealed that he and his wife opened the letter after Brooke had gone to bed. He described it as “the cutest thing you could possibly imagine.”

Brooke reportedly insisted on sending the letter to the Blue Jays’ front office and kept asking for updates. However, Scherzer called it “a bad negotiating tactic.”

Given how positively the baseball community reacted to the letter, many might disagree with Scherzer on that point.

Scherzer’s daughter was also very sympathetic about Toronto’s loss in the World Series. She even wished the team success in the following season.

In the letter, Brooke wrote:

“Dear Blue Jays,

I am so sorry that you didn’t win the World Series. I hope that you win next time. I hope my dad is back on the team. My whole family loves spending time in Toronto with our dad. We loved the aquarium, CN Tower, and of course, the stadium. I am looking forward to coming back next season.

Love,

Max Scherzer’s daughter.”

This is not the first time a player’s child has unintentionally played the role of a recruiter.

During his introductory press conference, Kazuma Okamoto shared a similar story. He revealed that he once placed all 30 MLB team logos in front of his daughter, and she immediately pointed to the Blue Jays.

Scherzer entered free agency after last season and eventually signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Toronto.

As he returned to spring training, the veteran also provided an important update on his health.

Veteran Max Scherzer Returns Healthy as Blue Jays Chase Another Title

The 18-season MLB veteran Max Scherzer has returned to the Blue Jays’ spring training camp.

Last season, Scherzer did not post his best numbers during the regular season, going 5-5 across 17 starts with a 5.19 ERA in 85 innings. At the time, he also dealt with thumb issues that forced him to miss several starts.

However, ahead of the 2026 season, Scherzer has put those injury concerns behind him, according to Keegan Matheson.

Matheson wrote on X, “Max Scherzer says he’ll be ready for the start of the season and is completely past his thumb issues. ‘I feel good. I feel healthy. I just want to pitch.’ #BlueJays.”

Scherzer is already a two-time World Series champion with the Washington Nationals and the Texas Rangers. He also made a significant contribution to the Blue Jays’ World Series run last year.

In his postseason appearances, Scherzer recorded a 3.77 ERA across 14 1/3 innings with 11 strikeouts for Toronto. He also pitched 4 1/3 innings in Game 7 of the World Series, allowing just one run.

It remains to be seen how Scherzer performs this season and whether the 41-year-old veteran can help push the Blue Jays toward another World Series run and potentially secure the title this time.