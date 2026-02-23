Max Scherzer Risks 30YO’s Blue Jays Future After Ross Atkins & Front Office Get Called Out In Public: Insider

August 31, 2025, Toronto, On, Canada: Toronto Blue Jays Addison Barger, right, and Ernie Clement take to the field prior to the start of their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. Max Scherzer PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20250831_zaf_c35_008 Copyright: xJonxBlackerx

August 31, 2025, Toronto, On, Canada: Toronto Blue Jays Addison Barger, right, and Ernie Clement take to the field prior to the start of their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. Max Scherzer PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20250831_zaf_c35_008 Copyright: xJonxBlackerx

Max Scherzer’s potential return to Toronto is creating casualties before he even signs a contract. Eric Lauer, a 30-year-old left-handed pitcher who helped the Blue Jays get to the World Series, is seeing his future with the team slip away as talks with the three-time Cy Young winner heat up. What started as anger over losing an arbitration case has turned into public criticism of Ross Atkins and the front office. Now, Lauer might be the only one left out.

“I think if they go ahead and they get Max Scherzer, there might be a real world here where Eric Lauer is traded for some depth in the bullpen, especially instead of Yimi García going down with an injury.” MLB insider Nick Gosse said on his Jays Digest podcast, stressing that Lauer’s frustration was public. “This is not stuff that usually comes out publicly, but Eric Lauer is a little bit upset here.”

He emphasized that Lauer has been making pointed comments for weeks about how the front office is handling his situation. He also said that the lefty could be traded for bullpen help as the team moves toward signing 41-year-old Scherzer.

The timing makes sense of everything.

Toronto is in ‘serious talks’ to bring Scherzer back for one year. The team’s rotation is full after signing Dylan Cease for $210 million. They still have Kevin Gausman, José Berríos, Trey Yesavage, and Cody Ponce on the team.

Because Shane Bieber, Bowden Francis, and Yimi García were hurt, there were worries about depth that led to serious talks about bringing Scherzer back on a one-year deal. If the 41-year-old signs, Lauer will be the odd man out, even though he showed last season that he could start with a 3.65 ERA and a 6-1 record. It’s easy to see that someone has to be traded because there are six starters for five spots.

Lauer isn’t hiding the frustration he has about how the organization treated him. He opened up about it to the reporters as well.

“The fact that I ended last year in the bullpen was probably what lost me my arbitration case.” He said while speaking with Mitch Bannon of The Athletic. “The whole bouncing back and forth thing last year kind of hurt me in the long run. Not physically, but you know my standing.”

Lauer made 15 important starts at the beginning of the season, but in September, when Bieber came back and Yesavage came up, he was moved back to the bullpen.

The financial effects were immediate and big. Instead of giving Lauer the $5.75 million he asked for, the arbitrators chose Toronto’s $4.4 million offer. This was a $1.35 million difference that punished Lauer for giving up his starting role to help the team. He had a solid 3.65 ERA and a 6-1 record as a starter before being moved, showing that he should have been in the rotation all along.

Blue Jays’ bullpen crisis creates an opening for Eric Lauer trade

Here’s why trading Lauer makes sense suddenly: the Blue Jays bullpen is falling apart. Yimi García had surgery on his elbow in September and won’t be ready for Opening Day. This leaves a big hole in the eighth inning. He could start throwing soon, but no one knows when he’ll be ready to pitch in real games.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

García’s list of injuries looks like a medical textbook. In the last two years alone, he’s had elbow inflammation, neuritis, shoulder problems, a sprained ankle, and more elbow problems, such as nerve symptoms and scar tissue. That’s three different injuries in 2025. The American League Champions can’t keep waiting for him to get better when he keeps getting worse.

Toronto needs someone to set up in the eighth inning right now, not in April or May. That’s where Lauer comes in. Trading him could bring back the bullpen arms they need to replace García’s production.

Tyler Rogers has already signed with the team. His submarine delivery from 1.33 feet off the ground is the lowest in baseball. He had a 1.98 ERA last season and saved 154 of 168 chances to do so over the course of seven years.

The team needs more than one reliever because their setup man suffers from multiple injuries. The team should trade Lauer because this move will produce additional bullpen resources for their roster needs.