Max Scherzer Sends Clear Ultimatum To Blue Jays Clubhouse As Toronto’s World Series Dream Hangs By a Thread

The Blue Jays’ 8-13 record in the AL East depicts their struggle in 2026. Entering the new season, they never looked like the 2025 World Series runner-up. Rather, entering Sunday, they had a 94 team wRC+, the 20th best mark in baseball. However, Sunday hinted at their renewed dominance. Offense dominated and pitching survived, but still far away from being called a World Series contender.

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Ace Max Scherzer took the chance to set the record straight in the clubhouse about what’s next.

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“No, because you can’t just rely on last year,” Scherzer tells USA TODAY Sports. “This is 2026. It’s not 2025. That was a great year. I’ll celebrate that. Talk all you want about that, but this is 2026. This is the American League. It’s tough. The AL East is tough. It’s not going to happen the same way. We’ve got to win.”

It took 21 games for the Blue Jays to prove their worth this season. They scored 8 runs in the first inning against the D-Backs on Sunday. Moreover, the first eight batters reached base until Brandon Valenzuela struck out to record the first out of the inning. Their seven hits and eight base runners to reach base tied the record for most in Toronto’s history. It was last achieved in 2014.

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Imago Credit: IMAGO

Even the pitching staff also dominated, including Kevin Gausman‘s 4 SOs from his first 6 innings. But as per Scherzer, it is far from the desired level. Even after the win on Sunday, they are still the last boy in the division and a cool 5 wins behind the topper Yankees.

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History could be a deflection because last year, the Jays were 26-28 by late May, eight games away from the top. Still, they gave the Dodgers a run for their money till the very end of the World Series Game 7. Scherzer was there, and he knows how the same history could bring an uneasy comfort in the clubhouse. The AL East is tough. When teams like the Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays compete in the same division, relishing history is not the key to breaking down the door.

“We know we can play with anybody in this league. We just need to start doing it,” Scherzer added.

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The Blue Jays struggled enough in 2026, and if Sunday was any hint of their rebound, Scherzer wants the clubhouse to carry that momentum. The job is not done, and the World Series is still far from being comfortable. Fortunately, it’s just about time that the Jays’ injured cavalry will start getting back to the dugout soon.

All eyes on the Blue Jays’ IL

“Let’s call a spade a spade. It’s not a World Series hangover. We’re playing bad baseball, not a World Series hangover, just bad baseball,” Scherzer added. The Jays ranked 23rd in terms of total runs scored (83) and ERA (4.56) in the first 21 games, which was bad baseball. But the blame also goes to their long list of injuries.

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Starting rotation was battered with Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, and Jose Berrios all sidelined with injuries. Alejandro Kirk, the Jays’ 2025 postseason hero, was sidelined with a broken thumb. So, imagine a team missing a slugger who scored 5 home runs in 18 games during October 2025 and a pitcher who was the first rookie to record 12 strikeouts in a World Series game.

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Yesavage is scheduled to start his final rehab this week and could get back to the team by next. Once the cavalry starts to get back, we will again see the full-strength Jays. However, that doesn’t mean the team is out of danger. At least after seeing Jeff Hoffman on Saturday, fans can’t be sufficiently assured. Hoffman is currently standing with a 7.71 ERA, and he gave up 4 ERs in his 1 inning on Saturday.

Hence, the Blue Jays are far from their 2025 mode. But Sunday would hopefully make way for what’s coming next.