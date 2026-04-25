Max Scherzer’s Blue Jays Future on Thin Ice as Toronto Makes Trey Yesavage Move Amid Concerning Stretch

The then-40-year-old Max Scherzer surprised many with his numbers last year. Especially, his 3.77 ERA and 11 SOs in 3 appearances in the 2025 postseason were elite. That might have forced the Blue Jays to onboard him for one more year.

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However, 2026 till now has been rough for the 41-year-old pitcher. His 9.64 ERA is by far the highest in the Blue Jays’ current rotation. So, Scherzer’s position in the starting rotation was already shaky. And in the middle of that, the Jays’ move with their injured starters, like Trey Yesavage, could prove difficult for Scherzer’s future.

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“Making matters more pressing for Toronto is that Trey Yesavage, Jose Berrios, and Shane Bieber are all starting to circle dates to return from their respective injuries,” the New York Post reports. “Scherzer is staying in the rotation, for now, with the team instead demoting Eric Lauer to the bullpen with Yesavage returning from his shoulder impingement Tuesday against the Red Sox.”

On Friday, Max Scherzer looked absolutely clueless against the Guardians. He lasted just 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs on six hits with three walks and three home runs allowed in an 8-6 home loss. This year, he has had 5 starts till now, and he looked dominant only against the Rockies, when he struck out 4 batters, allowing only 1 run.

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Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals Sep 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) exits the game during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Kansas City Kauffman Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xJayxBiggerstaffx 20250919_jdb_ba4_013

In the remaining 4 starts, Scherzer couldn’t manage more than 3 SOs. So, there’s no argument that Max Scherzer is struggling this year, and his long, rough stretch is concerning. “It just stinks to lose this one. All of the other guys in the clubhouse did their job,” Scherzer said.

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And here, the Jays are served with the latest update.

Yesavage is finally making his 2026 debut against the Red Sox, coming Tuesday. While he couldn’t have had enough success from his 5 rehabs, posting an 8.59 ERA, his 3.58 ERA from the last postseason makes the Jays confident enough to replace Eric Lauer with him. Lauer was promoted to the rotation in the absence of Yesavage, and now that the latter is back, Lauer is also back to basics.

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However, the Jays’ decision with Yesavage hints at what’s coming next. Berrios and Bieber are next in line to get back to the rotation. Chances are high that Berrios’ last rehab could be on Tuesday. So, expectedly, he should get back by next week. Then, Bieber is also expected to get back by May.

So, as Lauer made way for Yesavage, who would make way for Bieber and Berrios. Considering Berrios’ return is near and Scherzer is struggling, fans might be guessing right.

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But considering the Jays’ bullpen struggle, the team could pull off a Roki Sasaki stunt with Max Scherzer.

The Blue Jays’ bullpen needs a breather

Jeff Hoffman’s struggle as a closer is taking a toll on the Jays’ relief corps. In 12 appearances out of the pen, Hoffman has a 7.59 ERA and three blown saves. So, writings were already on the wall, and expectedly, the Jays removed him from the bullpen.

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On the other hand, the bullpen gets replenished with Eric Lauer. Remember, Lauer’s 4.2 innings of scoreless relief in Game 3 of the 2025 World Series. So, he could be a good addition to close the innings. However, that’s not all. With Scherzer’s position in the rotation getting shaky by the day, he could be what Roki Sasaki was for the Dodgers.

Sasaki had the same scene last year with the Dodgers. Upon his struggle as a starter, the Dodgers relegated Sasaki to the bullpen, and he performed well. So, the Blue Jays could also push Scherzer to the bullpen.

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Reportedly, after returning with the Blue Jays this year, Scherzer threw a few bullpen innings as rehab. So, placing a 3x Cy Young Award winner in the bullpen and making way for the elite arms in the rotation could be the best available alternative for the Jays. With an 11-15 record, the Blue Jays have struggled enough, and a few risky moves might prove effective.