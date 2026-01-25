Max Scherzer’s “Unfinished Business” Sends Clear Signal to Blue Jays After Honest Plea to All 30 MLB Teams

Most of the spotlight on the Blue Jays’ 2025 dominance has gone to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Trey Yeshavage. But Max Scherzer quietly played a meaningful role too, especially when it mattered most. He took the ball in Game 7 of the World Series and gave Toronto exactly what they needed, allowing just one run over 4.1 innings. And while his regular season was more uneven with a 5.17 ERA, he flipped the switch in October, posting a 3.77 ERA.

However, like Bichette, Scherzer hit free agency after the season and is still unsigned. While Bichette quickly found a new home with the Mets, there’s far less buzz around the 41-year-old Scherzer. That lack of noise prompted MLB insider Ken Rosenthal to plead, “Max Scherzer said he is healthy and ready to sign at any moment if certain teams call.”

So where does he end up? According to Nick Gosse, a return to Toronto might not be out of the question.

“And you think about the Toronto Blue Jays because Max Scherzer, following the World Series loss, said that there’s unfinished business in Toronto and that he would want to come back to try and win the championship with this group,” Gosse shared via Jays Digest.

Oct 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) talks to manager John Schneider (14) in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners during game four of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park.

Well, back in November, right after the Blue Jays fell short against the Dodgers in the World Series, Scherzer was pretty open about his future. He talked about the idea of “unfinished business.” Thus, making it clear he believed the Jays were a championship-caliber team and hinting that he still wanted to win a World Series in Toronto.

That said, it wasn’t exactly a shock when interest around the league stayed quiet. At 41, Scherzer isn’t drawing the same attention he once did, and neither the Blue Jays nor any other team has rushed to sign him. Still, according to Gosse, he could end up being a familiar wild card for Toronto, as he was last season.

On paper, the Jays have arms like Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce, but expecting a rotation to stay healthy and strong through a 162-game grind is a lot to ask. And depth always becomes an issue, which usually means turning to minor leaguers at some point. In Gosse’s view, Scherzer would still be far more useful in those moments than relying too heavily on unproven options.

If you remember, that veteran presence showed up last year, especially after that exhausting 18-inning World Series marathon, when Scherzer gave the Jays exactly the kind of stability they needed. Even so, there’s no real expectation that he’ll sign with Toronto anytime soon. For now, it’s more of a “wait and see” situation with the door still open unless another team steps in first.

It’s still too early to conclude on Max Scherzer

Even though Scherzer is still sitting in free agency, he doesn’t seem to be in any rush to have a deal done by Opening Day. The 41-year-old recently told The Athletic that he’s healthy and ready to sign whenever the “right teams call.” And that right call might come beyond the Jays.

One is the Cardinals. According to FanGraphs’ starting pitcher depth chart rankings, St. Louis has the second-worst rotation in baseball. So, dropping Scherzer into that mix would instantly boost their depth and strikeout potential. It would also give fans a recognizable name to latch onto, even if the organization still looks like it’s in more of a rebuilding phase.

Then there are the Giants. They came into the offseason as one of the teams most desperate for starting pitching. San Francisco has done solid work by bringing in Tyler Mahle and Adrian Houser, but the rotation would feel a lot more complete with another proven veteran in the mix.

Sure, neither of those spots offers the same clear path to a title that Toronto might. But at this stage of his career, Scherzer may not mind extending his run wherever the right opportunity presents itself.