“May Be the Most Important Piece”: Phillies Warned Against Letting Go of $10.2M Star

Alec Bohm, the Philadelphia Phillies’ corner infielder, opened 2026 hitting .159 through his first 35 games, but managed to drive in 73 runs over his final 120 games to finish the season. However, that production was not enough to salvage a highly disappointing year where he batted just .249 overall, and his impending departure now forces the Phillies to reshape their infield plans as his $10.2 million contract expires, making him a free agent.

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Former MLB pitcher and Phillies television analyst Ricky Bottalico opposed letting Bohm go during the Unfiltered with Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo show on 97.5 The Fanatic. “He may be the most important piece to lose 90 RBIs. All of a sudden, he caught fire, and he was a guy who was giving the Phillies the run production they needed,” Bottalico said.

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Bohm finished with 88 RBIs, falling just short of the 90 RBIs Bottalico mentioned, and posted a line of .274/.340/.433 with 14 home runs since May 9.

Bottalico’s August claim still stands. The Phillies won 21 games to only seven losses during August, when Bohm posted a .327 batting average with 17 RBIs and 16 runs scored, including a career-best 5-for-5 game with three doubles against the Minnesota Twins on August 15.

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Timing is important. The Phillies fired their manager, Rob Thomson, after posting a 9-19 record on April 28. Bench coach Don Mattingly was promoted to manager and engineered a massive turnaround, guiding the team to a 79–55 record over the final 134 games to secure the NL Wild Card.

Bohm carried that form in October. He achieved a .333 batting average with a home run in the Atlanta Braves series, and his go-ahead homer in Game 2 extended the season, but the Phillies lost Game 3 and the Wild Card Series 2-1.

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When asked after the elimination if he plans to come back in 2027, Bohm made his intentions clear in remarks to the media.

“Absolutely. I would love to be back if they would have me back. We have unfinished business here, and I want to be a part of the team that gets it done, for sure,” Bohm said.

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That dedication has its roots. The Phillies selected Bohm third overall in 2018 from Wichita State, and over seven seasons, he has posted a .273 batting average, 85 home runs, and 483 RBIs.

His bat also swings against southpaws. With a .292/.333/.483 slash line, Bohm has been slashing against left-handed pitchers. Since his debut in 2020, he has also established himself as a premier platoon weapon, maintaining an impressive .298 career batting average and .847 OPS across nearly 1,000 career plate appearances against lefties.

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Bohm walked at a career-best 7.6 percent rate, struck out at a career-low 14 percent rate, and rated above the 50th percentile in xwOBA (.327), xSLG (.412), and xBA (.265).

Nevertheless, the front office has reasons to be cautious. Bohm had a .698 OPS, a 90 wRC+, and 0.2 fWAR, while his defensive value at third base was estimated at -10 DRS and -8 OAA.

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Roster movement is inevitable. There are at least half a dozen Phillies who have reached free agency, while Bryce Harper, the superstar first baseman, hinted after the Wild Card Game loss that the team would be “a lot different” in 2027.

Money will do the talking. A shorter contract suits the Phillies better than a three-year commitment to a player approaching 31 in August. In case the Phillies let Bohm walk, they would lose 88 RBIs.