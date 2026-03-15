Meet Abner Uribe: Everything About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

The 2026 World Baseball Classic has reached its peak excitement as Team USA gears up to take on the Dominican Republic in a highly anticipated semifinal showdown. At the center of the buzz is 25-year-old pitcher Abner Uribe. Like many of his fellow Dominican players, Uribe has impressed, especially after playing a key role in the team’s early March exhibition win over the Detroit Tigers.

With the Team USA matchup approaching, expectations have naturally soared. As a result, fans want to know more about Abner Uribe, including his ethnicity, nationality, and family background. Here is everything you need to know about the rising star pitcher.

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Who is Abner Uribe? Everything about the Dominican

Abner Uribe was born on June 20, 2000, in Santo Domingo, a city of around 1,029,110 people. He shares the same hometown as fellow Dominican star Juan Mejia. Uribe spent his early years grinding on the regional circuit, sharpening his right hand, which helped establish him as a talented Dominican player. Soon, the Milwaukee Brewers came knocking and signed him as an international free agent, which paved the way for his 2023 MLB debut.

Uribe has built a reputation with his blazing fastball and sharp slider, making him a nightmare for hitters in the final moments. Now, as of 2026, he is emerging as one of the most exciting players in the league. He spent much of his career in the minor leagues, impressing everyone along the way. Uribe also had to overcome a career-threatening injury that challenged his progress. Nevertheless, thanks to his family’s unwavering support, Abner Uribe has bounced back stronger each time.

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Who are Abner Uribe’s parents? All to know about Marino and Basilia Uribe

Public information about Abner Uribe’s parents is limited, with only their names known. However, his mother played a pivotal role in shaping him into the rising pitcher he is today with the Milwaukee Brewers. As a child, Uribe dreamed of becoming a shortstop, but his mother encouraged him to focus on pitching instead.

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Ultimately, following her advice paid off for the 25-year-old Uribe. Beyond his parents, Abner Uribe looked up to his older brother, Asael Uribe, who also pursued a pitching career and even played in the summer league for the Houston Astros in 2016–17.

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Is he dating anyone? Everything you should know

Abner Uribe mostly keeps his relationships and dating life private, so little is known about his personal life. On social media, he focuses primarily on his baseball career and accomplishments. Beyond the diamond, Uribe enjoys pursuing personal hobbies and outdoor activities, such as visiting the beach and going duck hunting.

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Abner Uribe, contract, salary, and net worth

Abner Uribe earns most of his income from baseball, but we still don’t know his exact net worth since he is in the early stages of his career and under pre-arbitration. However, we can estimate his earnings from his career salary and signing bonuses. As a teenager, Uribe signed with the Milwaukee Brewers as an international free agent and received an $85,000 signing bonus.

According to Spotrac, the Brewers will pay him a 2025 pre-arbitration salary of $762,200. So far, Uribe has earned over $1.5 million in his MLB career. Looking ahead to 2026, he could earn more than $800,000. Beyond that, he has not shared any details about his endorsement deals or sponsorship income.

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Season Team Contract Type Salary 2018 Milwaukee Brewers Signing bonus / first contract $85,000 2023 Milwaukee Brewers Pre-arbitration 1-year $720,000 2024 Milwaukee Brewers Pre-arbitration 1-year $747,400 2025 Milwaukee Brewers Pre-arbitration 1-year $762,200 2026 Milwaukee Brewers Pre-arbitration 1-year (projected) ~$820,000

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All about his professional career

Abner Uribe debuted strongly in MLB with the Brewers in July 2023 and quickly established himself as a reliable bullpen arm. At the time, he was ranked the Brewers’ 13th prospect, and during his debut, he reached a breakthrough in his career.

After missing time in 2024 due to an injury and suspension from an infield altercation with Tampa Bay Rays outfielder José Siri challenged him. In 2025, Uribe bounced back and now aims to maintain his momentum and build on his success.