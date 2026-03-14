Meet Alek Jacob: Everything To Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Baseball journeys rarely follow straight lines, and Alek Jacob’s story proves it. The Spokane native quietly climbed baseball’s ladder before reaching the major leagues. Known for his unusual delivery and calm mound presence, Jacob keeps surprising people. Here’s everything about Alek Jacob, from family roots to career milestones.

Who is Alek Jacob? Everything to know about the Italian Pitcher

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Alek Jacob grew up in Spokane, Washington, where baseball quickly became his favorite pastime. Born on June 16, 1998, Jacob developed a love for pitching early. Friends remember a skinny kid constantly throwing balls against backyard fences. His family supported those early dreams without knowing where they’d lead. He attended North Central High School in Spokane, where his pitching talent slowly surfaced. He wasn’t heavily recruited, which made his rise later even more impressive. Eventually, he joined Gonzaga University and pitched for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. That decision changed everything for the young right-hander.

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During college, he grew into one of the most reliable pitchers in program history. His funky side-arm delivery made hitters uncomfortable and often confused. Coaches encouraged him to trust his unique style instead of copying others. That advice transformed his confidence and shaped his pitching identity.

By his senior year, Jacob dominated the West Coast Conference with consistency. He finished with an 8–1 record and a strong 2.52 ERA. The performance earned him West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year honors. Scouts finally began noticing the overlooked Spokane pitcher.

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Jacob is American by nationality, though he carries Italian heritage through family ancestry. The cultural background often sparks curiosity among baseball fans and followers. Still, the pitcher keeps most personal heritage details private and low-key. His identity, however, remains strongly tied to Spokane and Gonzaga.

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Today, Jacob pitches professionally in Major League Baseball for the San Diego Padres. He made his MLB debut on July 15, 2023, realizing a childhood dream. The journey took patience, resilience, and plenty of quiet determination.

Who are Joe LaSorsa’s parents, Susie and Scott Jacob? All to know

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Behind Alek Jacob’s rise stands a supportive and deeply proud family foundation. His parents, Susie and Scott Jacob, played important roles throughout his journey. Susie Jacob often watched games with nervous excitement from the stands. Friends say she rarely stayed seated during tense pitching moments. She believed strongly in her son’s ability long before scouts arrived. Her encouragement helped Alek stay confident during uncertain early baseball years.

Scott Jacob, Alek’s father, supported his son while balancing work responsibilities. When Alek received the MLB draft call, Scott was actually working. Susie phoned him immediately with the emotional news about their son. It marked a proud moment that the family had imagined for years. The Jacob household always valued hard work and persistence above everything. Those lessons shaped Alek’s quiet personality and steady competitive mindset. Even today, he often credits his parents for keeping him grounded.

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Is he dating anyone? Everything you should know

Alek Jacob has largely kept his personal life out of public view. However, he has been linked to former Gonzaga soccer player Madeline Gotta. Madeline Gotta attended Gonzaga University and played for the school’s soccer team. The two reportedly met on campus during their college years. Friends say their relationship began through shared athletic circles and mutual friends.

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When Jacob waited nervously during the MLB draft day, Gotta stood beside him. She watched as his phone rang with the life-changing call. That moment marked an emotional turning point in his baseball journey.

Despite occasional mentions, Jacob keeps relationship details mostly private. Neither regularly shares extensive public updates about their personal lives. For now, his focus largely remains on building his professional baseball career.

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Alek Jacob’s contract, salary, and net worth

Like many young MLB pitchers, Alek Jacob began his career under pre-arbitration contracts. His earnings steadily increased as he gained major league experience. In 2025, Jacob signed a one-year pre-arbitration deal worth $764,500 with the Padres. The contract reflected his growing role within the pitching roster. His previous deal in 2024 carried a salary of $740,000. During his rookie MLB season in 2023, he earned $720,000.

Jacob first entered professional baseball after signing with the Padres in 2021. His initial signing bonus contract was valued at $75,000. Since then, his total estimated career earnings have reached $951,574. As his career progresses, those numbers will likely climb significantly.

Alek Jacob contract breakdown (last five seasons)

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2025 San Diego Padres Pre-Arbitration $764,500 2024 San Diego Padres Pre-Arbitration $740,000 2023 San Diego Padres Pre-Arbitration $720,000 2022 Minor League System Development Contract Not Public 2021 San Diego Padres Signing Bonus $75,000

Jacob’s net worth remains modest compared to veteran MLB pitchers. Estimates place it close to one million dollars early in his career. Future arbitration deals could dramatically increase those numbers.

All about his professional career

Alek Jacob’s professional baseball journey began during the 2021 MLB Draft. The Padres selected him in the 16th round, giving him his opportunity. For Jacob, the moment felt surreal after years of quiet work. He started in the Arizona Complex League shortly after signing professionally. Soon afterward, he earned promotion to the Lake Elsinore Storm. The steady progress suggested the Padres liked his unusual pitching style. In 2022, he advanced again through the organization’s minor-league system. He first pitched with the Fort Wayne TinCaps in High-A competition. After strong performances, he earned promotion to the Double-A San Antonio Missions.

Jacob truly broke out during the 2023 minor league season. With San Antonio, he posted a remarkable 1.32 ERA across 18 appearances. The dominant stretch quickly caught the Padres’ attention. On July 7, 2023, the Padres selected his contract to the roster. Days later, he made his MLB debut against major league hitters. For a kid who dreamed at age four, the moment meant everything.

Unfortunately, his rookie season was briefly set back by elbow inflammation. Doctors later confirmed a minor flexor strain and a small UCL sprain. Jacob spent time recovering before continuing his professional development. Despite early challenges, Jacob remains a promising bullpen option for San Diego. His unique arm angle and control give hitters unusual looks. If healthy, he could become an important relief pitcher for years ahead.