Meet Amed Rosario: Meet Geraldo Perdomo: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Amed Rosario is a distinguished Major League Baseball player from the Dominican Republic, celebrated for his elite speed and impeccable off-field style. A versatile infielder currently with the New York Yankees, he is highly regarded for his high baseball IQ and work ethic.

Unlike many international prospects, Rosario’s parents insisted he complete high school before turning professional, a decision that fostered his leadership skills and multilingual abilities. Today, he is a seasoned veteran who mentors younger teammates while bringing a signature “swagger” and professionalism to the clubhouse.

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Who is Amed Rosario? Everything to know about the Dominican

Germán Amed Rosario Valdez was born on November 20, 1995, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The 30-year-old stands 6’2″ and is a proud Dominican citizen of Hispanic descent. Raised in an environment that prioritized both academic and athletic excellence, Rosario signed with the New York Mets for a then-franchise record $1.75 million bonus in 2012.

Since his MLB debut in 2017, Rosario has been recognized as one of the fastest runners in the league and a reliable defensive presence. Beyond the diamond, he is a fashion icon among players, known for his curated wardrobe of designer clothing and high-end footwear.

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Who are Amed Rosario’s Parents? All to Know

Amed credits much of his success to his supportive parents. His father, Germán Abad Rosario, was a prominent lawyer and judge, while his mother, Nerys Valdez Rosario, served as a business administrator. Their emphasis on higher education shaped Amed’s disciplined approach to his career.

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Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 22: Amed Rosario #1 and Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrate after the Guardians defeated the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on May 22, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Guardians defeated the White Sox 3-0. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

His father began training him at age three, famously using a stick to hit small corn kernels to develop Amed’s lightning-fast reflexes. Despite his global travels, Amed remains deeply connected to his roots, frequently returning to the Dominican Republic to enjoy his mother’s cooking and the comforts of home during the off-season.

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Who is His Wife? Everything you should know about Aniana

Amed Rosario is currently single and maintains a very private personal life. He shares a remarkably close bond with his sister, Aniana Rosario, who is often his primary focus outside of the game. Fans frequently mistake their close relationship for a marriage, but Amed has confirmed he is not currently married.

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Aniana is married to fellow MLB star Willi Castro. Amed and Willi are best friends and offseason training partners; they even lived together during the 2020 pandemic to stay in peak physical condition. This tight-knit family circle remains the cornerstone of Amed’s life.

Amed Rosario: Contract, Salary, and Net Worth

Amed Rosario has an estimated net worth of $12 million to $15 million, having earned over $22 million in career on-field salary. His wealth is a result of consistent performance and several lucrative contracts across multiple teams.

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In December 2025, Rosario re-signed with the New York Yankees on a one-year, $2,500,000 deal for the 2026 season. The contract includes an additional $225,000 in potential performance bonuses based on plate appearances.

Year Team Salary 2026 New York Yankees $2,500,000 2025 Multiple Teams $2,000,000 2024 Multiple Teams $1,500,000 2023 CLE / LAD $7,800,000 2022 Cleveland Guardians $4,950,000

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All about his professional career

Initially a top prospect for the Mets, Rosario’s career has been defined by his versatility and durability. After several productive seasons in New York and Cleveland—where he became a fan favorite—he has transitioned into a valuable utility role. He reached a major milestone in August 2025 by recording his 1,000th career hit.

Now in his second stint with the Yankees, Rosario is expected to play a critical role in their 2026 campaign, providing veteran stability at shortstop and third base while they chase a championship.