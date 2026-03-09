Meet Andres Munoz: Everything To Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Let’s explore the story of Andrés Muñoz, one of baseball’s hardest-throwing Mexican pitchers today. His journey moves from small beginnings in Mexico to the bright lights of Major League Baseball. Along the way came injuries, setbacks, and moments that reshaped his entire career. Still, Muñoz kept throwing fireballs and slowly built his reputation inside MLB bullpens.

Who is Andres Munoz? Everything to know about the Mexican

Andrés Clemente Muñoz Apodaca is a Mexican professional baseball pitcher known for explosive velocity. Born January 16, 1999, Muñoz grew up surrounded by baseball culture in Mexico. He throws right-handed and regularly reaches triple-digit speeds with his electric fastball. Fans quickly noticed that rare velocity once he entered professional baseball systems.

Muñoz represents Mexican ethnicity proudly and carries his roots wherever baseball takes him. His pitching style blends overpowering fastballs with sharp sliders that easily confuse hitters. At six feet tall, he has a strong frame that allows him to generate tremendous arm strength. Scouts often compare his velocity with the hardest throwers currently active in baseball.

His MLB journey began young, debuting at 20 in 2019. Since then, he has developed into a high-leverage bullpen arm for Seattle. Two All-Star selections in 2024 and 2025 further confirmed his growing reputation. By his mid-twenties, Muñoz already ranks among baseball’s most feared late-inning relievers.

Who are Andres Munoz’s parents? Meet Alberto and Maria

Andrés Muñoz grew up in a supportive household guided by his parents, Alberto and Maria. Their encouragement helped shape the pitcher long before scouts discovered his blazing fastball. Baseball wasn’t immediately part of Muñoz’s early childhood activities growing up.

His grandfather, Damazo, first introduced him to baseball at age eleven. That moment changed everything, slowly transforming curiosity into passion for the sport. Alberto and Maria soon supported their son’s growing commitment toward competitive baseball development. They attended games, helped organize training schedules, and encouraged his relentless practice habits. Like many families supporting young athletes, they made sacrifices part of their routine. Traveling for tournaments, showcases, and youth leagues required time, money, and patience.

Muñoz also grew up alongside two older brothers, Helmond and Miguel. The family often discussed baseball strategy together, especially during his early pitching development. Helmond sometimes helped analyze opposing hitters, offering scouting observations before important games. Those family conversations quietly built Muñoz’s baseball intelligence long before professional coaching arrived.

Who is his wife? Everything you should know about Wendy Munoz

Andrés Muñoz shares his life with his wife, Wendy Muñoz, his longtime partner. The couple’s story actually began during their teenage years, long before professional fame. Both participated in track and field competitions while attending school together.

Their friendship eventually turned into a relationship as Muñoz pursued baseball seriously. Years later, after reaching Major League Baseball, they decided to marry. The wedding took place in July 2022, during the MLB All-Star break. Wendy has remained an important presence during Muñoz’s demanding baseball career schedule. She supported him during difficult periods, including his recovery from major elbow surgery. Life in professional baseball requires frequent travel, long seasons, and emotional highs.

The couple shares a playful companion, too: their cat, Matilda. Surprisingly, Matilda sometimes travels with them on road trips throughout the baseball season. Their relationship reflects stability behind Muñoz’s intense, high-pressure life on the mound.

Andres Munoz’s contract, salary, and net worth

Andrés Muñoz secured long-term financial stability through a contract extension with Seattle. In December 2021, he signed a four-year deal worth $7.5 million. The contract included a $750,000 signing bonus and a guaranteed salary structure.

His average annual salary is around $1.875 million over the contract term. However, performance incentives and option years could significantly increase total earnings. If exercised, the club options extend his contract through the 2028 season. For the 2026 season, Muñoz is scheduled to earn a $7 million salary. Bonuses tied to games finished could also increase his annual income further. Considering his MLB success and endorsements, his estimated net worth continues growing steadily.

Contract breakdown (last five seasons)

2026 Seattle Mariners Club option $7,000,000 2025 Seattle Mariners Arbitration year $2,687,500 2024 Seattle Mariners Arbitration year $2,187,500 2023 Seattle Mariners Arbitration year $1,687,500 2022 Seattle Mariners Pre-arbitration extension year $937,500

The contract also includes performance bonuses based on games finished during seasons.

All about his professional career

Andrés Muñoz’s professional career began when San Diego signed him internationally in 2015. The Padres invested $700,000 after recognizing the teenager’s rare pitching velocity potential. Early minor league seasons showed flashes of brilliance mixed with occasional control struggles.

By 2018, Muñoz was dominating hitters across multiple minor league levels. His earned run average dropped dramatically as strikeout numbers climbed quickly. Those performances pushed him rapidly toward the major league spotlight. San Diego promoted him to MLB during the 2019 season. His debut immediately grabbed attention thanks to a blazing 101.9 mph fastball. That velocity ranked among the fastest pitches recorded anywhere in baseball. Muñoz finished his rookie season appearing in twenty-two games for the Padres. Unfortunately, elbow damage forced him into Tommy John surgery before the 2020 season. Recovery meant missing an entire year while rebuilding arm strength.

During rehabilitation, the Padres traded Muñoz to the Seattle Mariners in 2020. Seattle believed strongly in his talent despite the injury setback. He finally returned late during the 2021 season after months of recovery. From 2022 onward, Muñoz became a key bullpen weapon for Seattle. His fastball averaged over 100 miles per hour while his slider baffled hitters. Gradually, he moved from setup roles into closing responsibilities.

The 2023 season marked another turning point in his development. After a midseason trade removed Seattle’s previous closer, Muñoz stepped into the role. He handled the pressure confidently, finishing games and earning league recognition. His dominance continued through the following seasons. Muñoz earned All-Star selections in both the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. By then, he had already built a reputation among baseball’s most intimidating relievers. Today, Muñoz stands as one of Mexico’s brightest pitching stars in MLB.

His journey shows how resilience, patience, and pure velocity can reshape careers. And every time he steps onto the mound, the radar gun still lights up.