Meet BO Naylor: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Bo Naylor is that solid catcher from up north who’s been holding it down for the Cleveland Guardians. Born Noah-Gibson Naylor on February 21, 2000, in Mississauga, Ontario, this guy’s a proud Canadian with Jamaican roots through his mom, making him a trailblazer as one of the few Black Canadian catchers in the bigs. Drafted 29th overall in 2018 right out of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School, he skipped Texas A&M to chase his MLB dream, and now at 26, he’s a key piece behind the plate with a rep for strong defense and pop at the bat.

Who is Bo Naylor? Everything to know about the Canadian catcher

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If you’re tuning into Guardians games, Bo Naylor’s the guy calling the shots from catcher with that steady glove and cannon arm. Hailing from Mississauga, this 6-foot Canadian brings Jamaican ethnicity via his mother, Jenice, blending that island flair with pure Canadian grit, a rare combo in MLB.

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Nationality-wise, he’s all Team Canada, repping them in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and gearing up for 2026. Off the field, he’s family-first, gaming with his brothers online, and his journey from junior national teams to the majors screams dedication. Fans love his quiet intensity; as he told MLB.com after a big call-up, “It’s all about competing every day.”

Who are Bo Naylor’s parents? All to know about Chris and Jenice Naylor

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Bo’s parents, Chris and Jenice Naylor, are the backbone of this baseball dynasty out of Mississauga. Canadian through and through, they’ve poured everything into their boys’ dreams, from endless practices to emotional support. Jenice brings the Jamaican heritage to the family, while Chris has been right there coaching and pushing them.

Josh Naylor nailed it in a Guardians feature, “Both our parents play a huge role in our success and our upbringing. They made us the gentlemen we are today… They’re heaven sent.” No public details on their jobs, but their impact? Undeniably, these are the unsung heroes keeping the Naylor machine running.

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Are his brothers also athletes?

The Naylors are a full-on baseball factory. Big brother Josh Naylor crushed it as a Guardians first baseman from 2022-2024 alongside Bo before heading to Seattle on a fat five-year deal; those two were the first Canadian brothers to play together in the majors. Then there’s little brother Myles, a hotshot infielder in the Oakland A’s system, drafted high out of high school, and cousin Denzel Clarke lighting it up there, too. Bo’s dished on the bond: in an Instagram reel, he shared supporting Josh from afar, saying it’s “all love” even apart. Family rivalries fuel them, especially in PlayStation battles when schedules clash.

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Who is his wife? Everything you should know about Jackie Gonzalez

Bo hasn’t walked down the aisle yet, but he’s off the market, engaged to the stunning Jackie Gonzalez after a storybook proposal in Tivoli, Italy, on November 3, 2025. The couple’s been tight for years, turning heads at Josh’s wedding in early 2025, where Jackie stole the show.

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Their timeline? Low-key romance building through Bo’s minor league grind, going public more as he hit the majors, with vacations and game-day support. That Italy moment, surrounded by waterfalls, was pure magic, Jackie posted on Instagram, “Across every lifetime, my heart has only ever known one answer: saying yes to you… I love you so much, my fiancée 💍.” Fans melted; it’s the kind of off-field win that keeps Bo grounded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACKIE G 🍓 (@jjackiegonzz) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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Bo Naylor, contract, salary, and net worth

Bo’s locked in with the Guardians on pre-arb deals, pulling a steady paycheck as he builds service time. In 2025, he earned a $790,300 base salary, part of career earnings topping $4.85 million, including his $2.578 million signing bonus. Net worth sits around $3-5 million, factoring endorsements and investments, though he’s not flashing cash like free agents yet.

Year Age Team Contract Terms Base Salary Signing Bonus Cash Total Cash Cumulative 2018 18 Cleveland 1 yr (Draft Contract) – $2,578,138 $2,578,138 $2,578,138 2022 22 Cleveland Pre-Arbitration $15,384 – $15,384 $2,593,522 2023 23 Cleveland Pre-Arbitration $418,064 – $418,064 $3,011,586 2024 24 Cleveland 1 yr / $742,100 $742,100 – $742,100 $4,071,214 2025 25 Cleveland 1 yr / $790,300 $790,300 – $790,300 $4,861,514

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All about his professional career

Bo’s pro ride kicked off with that 2018 first-round pick, hitting .274 in the Arizona League right away. Minors were a grind, COVID wiped 2020, but he popped 10 bombs in Akron by 2021 and earned Futures Game nods. Big league debut came in October 2022, a quiet cup of coffee, then 2023 breakout: .237 average, 11 homers in 67 games after June call-up.

His first grand slam in 2024 off the Angels highlighted a 13-homer full season, shining defensively with elite framing. 2025 saw 123 games, 14 dingers, and ALCS contributions despite a .195 average; the Guardians made playoffs again. Key achievements? Playoff experience twice over, WBC reps, and Guardians brass eyeing a 2026 breakout per Yahoo Sports.

As March 2026 rolls in, Bo’s primed for a monster year with Cleveland. Spring training buzz has him slashing moonshots already, like that RBI double for Canada this week. Guardians open the season late March against AL Central foes, with Bo catching a revamped rotation, expect him to gun down runners and drive in runs during that tough Yankees series early April.