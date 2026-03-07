Meet Brazilian Bo Bichette’s Brother Dante Bichette Jr.: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Sometimes the World Baseball Classic has a way of reminding everyone that baseball families rarely stop at just one headline. This time, that reminder arrives in the form of Dante Bichette Jr., whose presence with Brazil national baseball team quietly signals that the Bichette storyline still has a few chapters left to flip through.

Who is Dante Bichette Jr.? Everything to know

Dante Bichette Jr. was born on September 26, 1992, in Orlando, Florida, in the United States. He carries Brazilian eligibility through his mother, Mariana, who was born in Porto Alegre, Brazil. That background gives Bichette Jr. a multicultural identity tied to the United States and Brazil. In 2026, he stepped onto the field representing Brazil in the World Baseball Classic.

During Brazil’s pre-tournament workout at Daikin Park, Bichette Jr. drew attention with bright green hair matching Brazil’s flag color. He explained the color choice earlier, saying darker green would last longer during tournament play.

Before games, he also wore a Brazilian flag bandana under his helmet during team workouts. The visual choice made his national pride visible even before Brazil played its opening matchup.

Imago Source: MLB.com Bo Bichette and his brother, Dante Bichette Jr., lining up for Brazil at the 2016 World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.

As the tournament began, Bichette Jr. spoke about the challenge Brazil faced entering the event. Brazil returned to the World Baseball Classic after going 3-1 in the qualifiers the previous year. The country had last appeared in the event during the 2013 tournament before qualifying again. Standing on that field, Bichette Jr. carried visible pride while representing Brazil on baseball’s global stage.

Who are Dante Bichette Jr.’s parents? Is he married? Everything that you should know

Dante Bichette Jr. was born to former Major League player Dante Bichette and Mariana Bichette. Dante Bichette played 14 Major League seasons from 1988 through 2001 across five different teams. Mariana Bichette was born in Porto Alegre, Brazil, which connects the family strongly to Brazil. Her father emigrated from China to Brazil, giving the Bichette family Chinese and Brazilian heritage.

The household also includes younger brother Bo Bichette, born March 5, 1998, in Orlando, Florida. Both brothers share Brazilian eligibility through their mother, whose nationality connects the family to Brazil.

Family members in Brazil closely follow international events like the World Baseball Classic each tournament year. Dante Jr. once said his grandmother in Brazil feels deep joy seeing family members represent Brazil internationally.

Away from public attention, family details about Dante Bichette Jr.’s marriage remain largely private today. Public reports rarely mention a spouse, and no confirmed marriage records appear in major baseball coverage. The Bichette family instead appears publicly together during events involving Brazil and international baseball tournaments.

Those moments show a family tied together by heritage, pride, and long roots stretching across countries.

Dante Bichette Jr., contract, salary, and net worth

Dante Bichette Jr. signed a 2011 first-round contract worth about $1.2 million with bonuses. The deal followed his selection at pick 51 in the 2011 MLB draft that year. Signing bonuses formed the largest portion of that agreement, reflecting standard draft slot values then.

Public salary records since then mainly reflect minor league pay structures across different seasons afterward.

Imago April 17, 2017 – Trenton, New Jersey, U.S – Infielder DANTE BICHETTE, JR. of the Trenton Thunder, in the dugout before the game vs. the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at ARM & HAMMER Park. MLB Baseball Herren USA 2017 – Trenton Thunder vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats – ZUMAr112 20170417_zaf_r112_017 Copyright: xStatonxRabinx

Financial estimates from baseball salary databases place Dante Bichette Jr.’s net worth near $1 million. That figure largely reflects the 2011 signing bonus and several years of professional earnings combined. Minor league salary rules historically ranged from about $1,100 to $2,150 monthly during seasons played.

All about his professional career

Dante Bichette Jr. entered professional baseball after being selected 51st overall in the 2011 draft. His first professional season came in 2012 with the Charleston RiverDogs in the Yankees system. During that season, he played 117 games and collected 109 hits across the minor league schedule. One night in July 2012, he drove a late double that helped Charleston close a tight game.

The following seasons moved him through several Yankees minor league affiliates between 2013 and 2015. In 2014, he appeared in 114 games for the High A Tampa Yankees during the Florida State League season. Late that summer, he delivered a walk-off hit in Tampa during a close Florida State League game.

Those moments slowly built his reputation inside the organization during several demanding minor league seasons.

His journey later included time in independent leagues and winter competitions across different baseball environments. In 2026, he appeared with the Brazil national baseball team during the World Baseball Classic. Brazil returned to the tournament after going 3-1 in the qualifiers the previous year. Fans watching that moment saw a long professional journey connect with baseball’s biggest international stage.

Dante Bichette Jr. stands as proof that global baseball stories rarely stay quiet for long. As the World Baseball Classic keeps growing, Brazil’s chapter with Bichette Jr. may still surprise the sport’s careful historians.