Meet Bruce Meyer: Everything to Know About the Next MLBPA Executive Director, Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Contract, and More

With former MLBPA director Tony Clark stepping down amid federal investigations into financial fraud and nepotism, speculation was on about who would take over next. Rumors said his deputy, Bruce Meyer, was the obvious choice, while others argued the union might look outside. Now the wait is over as MLBPA members have wrapped up their voting, and Meyer has been elevated to the top job. So, with his name suddenly everywhere and the baseball world buzzing, it’s the perfect time to take a closer look at Meyer’s personal and professional path.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Bruce Meyer, and what is his baseball background?

By profession, Bruce Meyer is a lawyer. He grew up in New York, on Long Island, and while his exact birth date isn’t public, the 64-year-old has spent decades building a reputation in sports-law litigation.

Reportedly, Meyer put in more than 30 years on Fifth Avenue at Weill, Gotshal & Manges, where he worked closely with players’ unions across the NHL, NBA, and NFL. That experience eventually led him to the MLBPA in 2019. His rise there was steady, as he was promoted to deputy executive director in July 2022, and now, following Tony Clark’s resignation, Meyer has officially taken the reins as the head of the MLB Players Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Bruce Meyer’s parents? All you need to know

While there’s not much detail available about his parents, Meyer’s father was a well-known criminal defense attorney. His mother was a teacher. Bruce himself fell hard for baseball thanks to the magical 1969 Mets, and even now, more than 50 years later, he still has a photo of Tom Seaver hanging on his office wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

His dad never quite got over the Dodgers leaving for the West Coast and had basically sworn off baseball, often grumbling while Bruce watched Mets games on TV. So, the connection with baseball for Bruce Meyer first started with his father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Bruce Meyer’s wife?

There’s no public or verified information available about his wife or relationship.

How many kids does Bruce Meyer have?

There’s no public or verified information available about his children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside his professional career

Meyer joined the MLBPA from the NHL Players’ Association in 2018, right when Tony Clark was taking heat for how the 2017–21 CBA talks were handled. As a renowned litigator, Meyer was then brought in to toughen up the union’s approach and bring more discipline and strategy to negotiations with the league. And to his credit, the current agreement shows that effort paid off in some key ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thereon, Meyer gained his reputation as a litigator in the baseball community. Now, with the MLBPA bracing for another round of tough talks regarding the salary cap and other CBA discussions, Meyer finds himself leading the union into what could be its most challenging negotiation yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bruce Meyer’s salary and net worth

While he is taking the seat of Clark, his salary would not match. Reportedly, Meyer’s salary would be around $1.6 million this year, which is significantly lower than what Clark would have earned this year. And as there’s no information available for Meyer’s network, we cannot calculate the same. Although we can assume that, with more than 6 years in the MLBPA and his previous jobs, Meyer has made quite a fortune.

Now, as Bruce Meyer is set to negotiate the CBA in December, all eyes will be on him for what he could achieve for the players.