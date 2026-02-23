Meet Camilo Doval: Everything About the Player Ahead of WBC, Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Contract, and More.

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Washington Nationals at New York Yankees Aug 26, 2025 Bronx, New York, USA New York Yankees relief pitcher Camilo Doval 75 pitches in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium. Bronx Yankee Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWendellxCruzx 20250826_sns_cc1_00106

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Washington Nationals at New York Yankees Aug 26, 2025 Bronx, New York, USA New York Yankees relief pitcher Camilo Doval 75 pitches in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium. Bronx Yankee Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWendellxCruzx 20250826_sns_cc1_00106

The Yankees tried to patch up their bullpen issues at last year’s trade deadline, and one of the headline moves was bringing in Camilo Doval from the Giants. But the results were mixed. Doval came out firing in early 2025, putting up a sharp 1.04 ERA over his first 26 innings. Things unraveled down the stretch, though, as he finished the season with a 4.82 ERA in his final 18.2 innings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Even so, the Yankees aren’t giving up on him. They’re heading into 2026, counting on Doval to help stabilize the bullpen. The Dominican Republic also named him to their WBC roster. Now, if that surprises you, it’s worth remembering just how dominant he was in 2022, when he racked up an impressive 1.9 WAR across 68 appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, with Doval back in the spotlight, now feels like the perfect time to take a closer look at who he is: both on the mound and off it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Camilo Doval? Everything to know

Camilo Doval was born on July 4, 1997, in Yamasá, Dominican Republic, and his big-league journey started in 2021 with the Giants. He stayed there until the middle of the 2025 season, when he was dealt to the Yankees, where he’s pitching now.

Reportedly, last season, the 27-year-old found himself back in familiar territory: the closer’s role. How? Because it’s a job he owned with the Giants from 2022 to 2023, a stretch where he racked up 66 saves and posted a strong 2.73 ERA. Still, despite his ups and downs last year, reports suggest the Yankees plan to hand him the closer role again this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

USA Today via Reuters Oct 1, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Camilo Doval (75) delivers a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

So for fans who were left frustrated by his struggles, it’s a bit of a waiting game. The hope is that with some patience, Doval can rediscover that dominant 2022 version and remind everyone why he was once one of the most feared arms at the back end of a bullpen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Camilo Doval’s parents? All you need to know

Reportedly, Doval’s mom, Rosa Giron, worked as an elementary school teacher. His dad, Sergio, made a living as a farmer. But even though his parents eventually went their separate ways, both remained deeply involved in shaping who he became.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doval was one of four children in his family, but he has 23 siblings and half-siblings in total!

Baseball grabbed Camilo’s attention early. He started playing when he was just four years old and was already pitching by the time he turned eight. But growing up in a farming community meant his days were split between helping out with fieldwork and working on his game. Still, his mom’s constant encouragement, especially during tough financial times, played a huge role in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the struggles Doval faced in his childhood made him deal with them on the field.

Is he married? Everything you should know

Camilo Doval’s wife’s name is Gerolys, and the two share a son, Liam Camilo, who’s clearly the center of their world. If you’ve been tracking Doval since his debut, you’ll see that even with the spotlight that comes with being a big-league pitcher, he keeps his personal life pretty low-key, choosing to put his energy into his family and his work on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, that tight family bond he grew up with still shows today. The lessons and values his parents passed down continue to shape how he carries himself, keeping him grounded as he navigates life and baseball at the highest level.

Understanding Camilo Doval’s MLB contract: salary, net worth, and more

Doval’s steady rise in MLB also reflects his net worth. Reportedly, his net worth is estimated at around $5 million, built mostly from his MLB paychecks, along with endorsements and performance bonuses. In 2025, he earned $4.525 million, a solid reflection of his role and reputation at the big-league level.

ADVERTISEMENT

That momentum carried into the following year, as reports confirm that in 2026, he signed a one-year, $6.1 million deal with the Yankees, with the full amount guaranteed.

A look at his professional career, stats, records, and more

Well, Doval’s pro baseball journey really got rolling in 2015, when he signed with the Giants as an international free agent. He started in the Dominican Summer League, where it didn’t take long for people to notice his electric fastball and eye-popping strikeout numbers.

From there, Doval steadily climbed the minor-league ladder, picking up recognition along the way. This includes a MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2018 and a California League Mid-Season All-Star in 2019.

Then in 2021, he made his MLB debut! And by the end of that season, he’d put up a 3.00 ERA with 37 SOs in just 27 innings, establishing himself as a dependable bullpen arm.

Nevertheless, after a rocky 2025, the Yankees are betting on him for one more year. And if his track record tells us anything, there’s real hope that Doval has another strong comeback in line.