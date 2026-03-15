Meet Carlos Santana: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Carlos Santana is a legendary Major League Baseball figure currently serving as a veteran leader for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Known as “Slamtana” for his power and “Grandpa” by his younger teammates, he is renowned for his durability and “eagle eye” at the plate. Having played over 2,100 games, he stands as one of the most experienced active players in the world today.

As of March 2026, Santana is in his 16th big-league season. Despite being nearly 40 years old, he remains a dependable bat and a top-tier defensive first baseman. His journey from a “skinny kid” in the Dominican Republic to a World Baseball Classic gold medalist and MLB All-Star is a testament to his motivation and dedication to his family.

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Who is Carlos Santana? Everything to Know About the Dominican

Carlos Santana was born on April 8, 1986, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The 39-year-old switch-hitter stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and is of Afro-Dominican ethnicity. Though early scouts doubted him due to his slight frame, he used that skepticism as fuel to excel.

Imago Credits: MLB.COM

Santana began his career as a catcher before transitioning to first and third base to prolong his career. He made his MLB debut with Cleveland on June 11, 2010, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Over his career, he has hit 335 home runs and is the active MLB leader in walks, consistently ranking among the best at drawing free passes.

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Who are Carlos Santana’s Parents? All to Know

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Carlos Santana was raised in a hardworking family in the Dominican Republic. His mother is Nuris Amador, and his father served in the military. Santana has often stated that his primary motivation was providing for his mother, who lacked the pension his father received.

Upon signing his first professional contract with the Dodgers in 2005, he used his $75,000 signing bonus to buy his mother her first house. He remains deeply devoted to her; she now lives in a beautiful apartment adjacent to his Dominican residence during the off-season. He credits her constant encouragement for his resilience throughout his career.

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Is He Dating Anyone? Everything You Should Know

Carlos Santana is married to Brittany Santana, and the couple maintains a stable, relatively private family life. Brittany is a frequent supporter at major league events and is active in the couple’s various charitable endeavors.

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The couple has several children, including sons Carlos, David, and Giancarlos, and daughters Savian Jazmin and Luna Star. Santana is a dedicated father who often brings his children to the field for family days. Known as a mentor, he treats his teammates like family, often inviting younger players into his home to share his experience.

Carlos Santana: Contract, Salary, and Net Worth

Through his extensive 16-year career, Carlos Santana has built a significant fortune with an estimated net worth of $40 million. His career on-field earnings have exceeded $124 million in total salary.

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In February 2026, Santana signed a one-year, $2,000,000 contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks to provide veteran power and leadership. This follows a history of lucrative deals, most notably a three-year, $60 million contract with the Phillies in 2018.

Year Team Salary Total Cash 2026 Arizona Diamondbacks $2,000,000 $2,000,000 2025 Cleveland Guardians $12,000,000 $12,000,000 2024 Minnesota Twins $5,250,000 $5,250,000 2023 PIT / MIL $6,725,000 $6,725,000 2022 Kansas City Royals $8,750,000 $8,750,000

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All About His Professional Career

Consistency defines Carlos Santana’s career. He spent the majority of his prime in Cleveland, helping lead the team to the 2016 World Series. Remarkably, he has hit nine home runs against legendary pitcher Justin Verlander, the most by any player, a feat he admits he takes personally.

A 2013 World Baseball Classic champion and a 2019 All-Star and Silver Slugger winner, Santana continues to make history. In June 2024, he played his 2,000th career game, and by early 2026, he remains a vital force in the league, proving that “Grandpa” still has plenty of gas in the tank.