Meet Cody Ponce: Everything to Know About His Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Contract and More

The Toronto Blue Jays are sitting pretty at the top of the AL East with a 94-68 record, but they weren’t done yet. They just pulled off a surprise move, signing Cody Ponce to a three-year, $30 million deal. Ponce spent the last four seasons sharpening his skills in Japan and Korea, far from the spotlight of MLB.

Back in 2021, his first stint with the Pirates was forgettable, a 5.86 ERA that barely turned heads. Now, Toronto is betting big that the reborn Ponce can help them stay on top and dominate down the stretch.

Who is Cody Ponce? Everything to know

Born on April 25, 1994, in La Verne, California, with Mexican roots through his dad, Cody Ponce decided early to turn his baseball hobby into a full-time paycheck. He graduated from Damien High School and went on to play college ball for the Cal Poly Pomona Broncos. In 2014, he even spent a summer with the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod Baseball League, earning all-star honors before catching the eyes of MLB scouts.

The Milwaukee Brewers drafted him in the second round in 2015, but he didn’t stay put long.

In 2019, Ponce was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates for Jordan Lyles, where he got his first taste of the majors. His debut wasn’t flashy; he went 1-7 over two seasons with a 5.86 ERA, but it was just the beginning of a journey that would take him halfway across the world.

Since 2022, Ponce has been lighting it up in Asia, pitching three seasons in Japan’s NPB before joining the Hanwha Eagles in Korea. His 2025 season was nothing short of spectacular: a 17-1 record, 1.89 ERA, 252 strikeouts, and a 0.93 WHIP. He won the pitching triple crown, earned MVP honors, and took home the KBO’s Choi Dong-won Award, the league’s version of the Cy Young.

Who are Cody Ponce’s parents? What happened to his mother?

Cody Ponce was born to Joe and Jennifer Ponce. He also has two sisters, Devan and Jess.

His father was always there, the steady voice of support cutting through the chaos of the crowd. Cody still remembers a game back in 2015 when a heckler was cussing, trying to rattle him. Instead of getting frustrated, Cody just smiled and focused on the game. Over the noise, one voice rose above it all, his dad’s, shouting for him to ignore the “knucklehead.” In that moment, the boos didn’t matter, and his father’s words carried him through.

His mom, Jennifer, played an even bigger role in his heart. Tragically, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer in 2017 and passed away on December 1 that year. Cody’s connection to her never faded. When he made his MLB debut with the Pirates on August 2, 2020, he honored her in a deeply personal way.

His cleats featured her name on the left side, his own on the right, and a gray ribbon for brain cancer awareness on each heel.

After that game, Cody said, “It was a little difficult at the same time. I wasn’t able to share it with one person in particular, but it was a whirlwind of emotions.” He called his dad and got a heartfelt message from his sister, Devan, but the one voice he would have given anything to hear was his mom’s.

Who is his wife? Everything to know about Emma Ponce

Cody Ponce is married to Emma, the sister of NFL star George Kittle. Sports have always been a massive part of Emma’s life; she grew up playing alongside her brother, with their parents, Bruce Kittle and Jan Kreiger, coaching them every step of the way.

Emma was a Division 1 athlete too, briefly playing volleyball at the University of Iowa before transferring to the University of Oklahoma Sooners. She told NBC Sports, “It’s been everything to us. Sports have always been a huge part of our lives. It’s never really felt like it was just sports, though, because we were raised playing.”

While preparing for law school, Emma found herself stressed and turned to yoga to cope. She loved it so much that she became a teacher, designing programs for athletes entering the NFL combine and helping professional football players extend their careers. Today, she runs her own practice, Hidden Pearls Studio, which focuses on yoga and breathwork “with the intent of healing the world by healing the self.”

Emma and Cody got married in 2023. Last year, she shared a heartfelt post celebrating their anniversary: “Happy 2nd Anniversary Husband!!! 💞 I fall more in love with you every day. Can’t wait to celebrate with our baby girl next year.” And just last month, the couple welcomed their baby girl, adding a new chapter to their story.

Cody Ponce’s net worth in 2025

Cody Ponce’s net worth in 2025 sits at $1,401,272, as per Salary Sport.

Cody Ponce’s MLB contract, salary, and bonuses

The Blue Jays signed Cody Ponce to a three-year, $30 million deal, adding to his career earnings. Here’s the breakdown of his career earnings and bonuses:

Year Basic Salary Sign Bonus Year Total 2021 $240,317 – $240,317 2020 $52,955 – $52,955 2015 – $1,108,000 $1,108,000

Inside Cody Ponce’s professional career

Cody Ponce’s professional journey hasn’t been a typical straight climb to the top. Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft, he started in the minor leagues with Helena and Wisconsin, showing promise with a 2.29 ERA over 14 games.

The early years were a rollercoaster, some strong outings, some rough patches, but he kept climbing, moving through High-A and Double-A before being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019, with his MLB debut coming in 2020.

After his MLB stint, Ponce took a bold leap overseas. He signed with Japan’s Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in 2021, pitching a no-hitter in 2022 and proving he could dominate on a new stage.

In 2023, he faced a setback with a quadriceps injury but returned to pitch solidly. A brief stint with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles followed in 2024, where he struggled a bit, but he didn’t let that stop him.

Then came the KBO League and the Hanwha Eagles in 2025: Cody’s breakout. He shattered records, including 18 strikeouts in a nine-inning game and a single-season total of 228 strikeouts.

And now, joining the Blue Jays, it feels like Cody’s climb up the ladder of success is just getting started.