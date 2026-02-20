Meet Daichi Ishii: Everything to Know About the Japanese Pitcher, Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Japan’s pitching staff looks like it could easily be the best in the entire WBC field, and it’s not just because of the big-name arms like Yoshinobu Yamamoto. What really makes this group terrifying is the depth. Why? Because even the lesser-known pitchers Japan is bringing feel more than capable of dominating on the world stage.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Take Daichi Ishii, for example. He’s set to make his WBC debut, but he’s hardly someone opponents can overlook. Notably, Ishii is coming in red-hot, riding an unbelievable scoreless streak of 48 straight appearances in NPB during the 2025 season. That kind of consistency and composure speaks volumes.

ADVERTISEMENT

So let’s take a closer look at Ishii: who he is, how he got here, and why his path to baseball’s biggest international stage makes him such an intriguing piece of Team Japan’s roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Daichi Ishii? Everything to know

Ishii is a 28-year-old reliever currently pitching out of the bullpen for the Hanshin Tigers, and he hails from Akita, Japan. While he’s not a starter, what really sets him apart and makes him such a tough matchup is his fastball. And as per the recent reports, it is sitting around 93 mph on average, which is serious heat, especially for a bullpen arm.

That said, the real test is still ahead. With the WBC stage putting him up against some of the best sluggers from around the globe, Ishii’s fastball is about to be challenged like never before. So, how it holds up against elite international hitting will be one of the most fascinating storylines to watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Who are Daichi Ishii’s parents? All you need to know

There’s no public information available about Daichi Ishii’s parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is he married? Know the details

There’s no public information available about Daichi Ishii’s marital status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daichi Ishii, NPB contract, salary, and net worth

While Ishii recently reported that he had renewed his contract with the Tigers, no details have been shared about the amount or tenor. Also, there’s no information available about his net worth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside his professional career

Surprisingly, Ishii started his baseball journey late. He enrolled in a five-year vocational school with the idea that he’d eventually enter the workforce, not pro baseball. During high school, he kept playing the game mostly as a hobby. That changed when he decided to take one last shot at his dream.

In 2018, Ishii joined an independent league, a move that completely altered his path. By 2020, he had emerged as one of the league’s best starting pitchers, putting up a 1.69 ERA across 17 appearances. And his breakout earned him a spot in Hanshin’s rookie draft later that year, finally making his dream of becoming a professional player a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast forward to 2024, and his incredible scoreless streak has turned him into one of Japan’s elite relief arms to punch his ticket to the WBC. And now comes the biggest question of all: can Ishii bring that same level of dominance against the world’s best hitters on the international stage?