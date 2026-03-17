Meet Daniel Palencia: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Daniel Palencia is a very fast pitcher for the Chicago Cubs. He is known for throwing a baseball incredibly hard, sometimes reaching over 100 miles per hour. He grew up in Venezuela and had to work very hard because many people told him he wasn’t good enough to play in the big leagues.

In 2025, Daniel became the “closer” for the Cubs, which means he is the player who comes in at the very end of the game to help his team win. He did a great job and finished the year with 22 saves. As of early 2026, he is a key player that fans love to watch because of his amazing speed and his story of never giving up.

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Who is Daniel Palencia? Everything to know about the Venezuelan

Daniel Jesus Palencia was born on February 5, 2000, in San Carlos, Venezuela. He is 26 years old and is about 5 feet 11 inches tall. He is a Venezuelan national and has Hispanic roots. He started playing baseball as a young boy, but he didn’t get a professional contract until he was 20 years old, which is older than most players.

Imago Source: Daniel Palencia Instagram

He finally made it to the Major Leagues in 2023. He is famous for his “flame-throwing” fastball and for always being very calm and focused on the mound. Even when a scout told him as a teenager that he would never be a star, Daniel kept practicing until he proved them all wrong.

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Who are Daniel Palencia’s Parents? Meet Maria and Damaso

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Daniel’s parents are Maria del Carmen Silva and Damaso Palencia. They have always been his biggest fans. When Daniel was young, his father would drive him all over their hometown just so he could practice pitching. His father was the one who told him to never give up on his dreams.

In 2025, his parents traveled from Venezuela to Chicago to watch him pitch in person for the first time. It was a very happy and emotional day for the whole family. His mother even cooked his favorite chicken dish to help him feel more at home in the United States. Daniel says that everything he does on the field is for them.

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Is he dating anyone? Everything you should know

Daniel Palencia has a long-time girlfriend who has supported him since he lived in Venezuela. He keeps her name private because he likes to keep his personal life away from the cameras. He said that she was one of the first people he called when he found out he was joining the Chicago Cubs.

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Daniel is a very family-oriented person who enjoys spending his quiet time with the people he loves. When he isn’t playing baseball, he likes to play video games and relax at home. His main goal is to work hard so he can continue to support his girlfriend and his family back home.

Daniel Palencia: Contract, Salary, and Net Worth

Daniel Palencia has an estimated net worth of about $1.3 million to $2 million. Most of his money comes from his salary as a professional baseball player. Since he is still a young player, he earns a “pre-arbitration” salary, which increases as he plays more seasons.

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In 2026, he is playing under a one-year deal with the Cubs for $760,000. Because he is such a good closer, many people think he will sign a much bigger contract in the future.

Year Team Salary 2026 Chicago Cubs $760,000 2025 Chicago Cubs $760,000 2024 Chicago Cubs $740,000 2023 Chicago Cubs $720,000

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All about his professional career

Daniel Palencia’s career started with the Oakland Athletics, but he was traded to the Cubs in 2021. He moved through the minor leagues very quickly because he was so good at striking out hitters. He made his big-league debut on July 4, 2023, and earned a win in his very first game.

The 2025 season was a huge success for him as he became the team’s top choice for the ninth inning. He finished the year with 22 saves and a very good earned run average of 2.91. He is now known as one of the best young relievers in the league and a key part of the Cubs’ future.