Meet Dylan Covey: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Dylan Covey is a veteran MLB pitcher. Team Great Britain has added Covey to their roster in the World Baseball Classic’s 2026 edition. He has pitched as a reliever at the top of the 9 inning against Mexico in the pool play. He pitched 0.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 earned run.

Here is everything to know about him professionally and personally.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Dylan Covey? Why is he playing for Great Britain? Everything to know about him

Dylan Charles Covey is an American right-handed pitcher in the MLB. He was born on August 14, 1991, in California, USA. The 1.85-meter veteran pitcher attended Maranatha High School. Before attending high school, Covey was home-schooled.

Though he was selected by institutions like UCLA and USC, Covey chose to stay at the University of San Diego for their better baseball program. He played for the San Diego Torres baseball team at the USD. Covey made his MLB appearances with the Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Philadelphia Phillies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old will be playing for Team Great Britain in WBC 2026. Though much is not known, he became eligible to play for the GBR owing to his ancestral connection. He overcame the challenges of being a Type-1 Diabetic to advance in his pro career as a pitcher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Dylan Covey’s parents? Are his brothers also athletes?

Dylan Covey was born to Darrell and Angela Covey. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Angela spoke about how Dylan was their ‘miracle child,’ as she had undergone a procedure to not have more children.

The right-hander has two older brothers, Nathan and Brian Covey. Dylan Covey’s baseball connection comes from his father, Darrell. Though he never pursued a professional career, Covey’s father was selected by the New York Mets in the 29th round of the 1968 MLB Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is his wife? Everything to know about Kimmie Covey

Dyland Covey has been married since 2015 to Kimmie Covey. Kimmie’s Instagram provides us with some insight into their lovely family life. The couple has two daughters, Shay and Quinnie, and their oldest son, Jett Ethan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dylan Covey: contract, salary, and net worth

As of 2025, Dylan Covey’s net worth is $2,477,643. Covey’s last appearance in the Major League was in 2023 when he played for the Philadelphia Phillies. His salary at the time was $7.2 million, as per Salary Sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Covey’s contract information for his last five MLB teams, according to Spotrac:

Team Contract Duration Average Salary Signing Bonus Year Type Philadelphia Phillies 1 year $850,000 NA 2024 Arbitration Los Angeles Dodgers 1 year $720,000 NA 2023 Free-agent Tampa Bay Rays 1 year $575,000 NA 2020 Free agent Chicago White Sox 1 year $571,000 NA 2019 Pre-arbitration Chicago White Sox 1 year $545,000 NA 2018 Pre-arbitration

ADVERTISEMENT

All about his professional career

Dylan Covey was the 14 pick in the 2010 amateur draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. He made his MLB debut in April 2016 as the Chicago White Sox’s starter against the Minnesota Twins. He gave up only one run on 5 hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Sox won, 2-1. The White Sox drafted him in the 2016 Rule 5 draft. The Rays signed him as a free agent in 2020.

Covey was assigned to the Boston Red Sox by the Rays in 2020. His relief pitching at Boston recorded an ERA of 7.07. The Dodgers also signed him as a free agent in 2023, where he played in only one game, pitching 4 innings with a 4.50 ERA.

In the same year, the Phillies selected him off waivers from the Dodgers. Covey made 28 appearances for the Phillies, starting one game. He logged an ERA of 3.69 in 39 innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Covey opted for free agency after the Phillies sent him to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs following his return from the 60-day injured list in 2024. The New York Mets signed the RHP in October and DFA’d him in January 2025.

Covey’s latest stint was with the Atlanta Braves in 2025. The Braves had signed him on a minor league deal and an invitation to Spring Training. Covey has been a free agent after Braves’ affiliate Gwinnett Strippers released him in July 2025.

In 2026, Covey has primarily thrown cutters (90mph) and sinkers (91mph), combining them with splitters (84 mph). The GBR supporters will be looking forward to how useful Covey’s pitch will be in their WBC run.