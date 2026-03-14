Meet Eduard Bazardo: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Eduard Bazardo has recently turned himself into one of the most important bullpen pieces for the Seattle Mariners. He spent the 2025 season turning himself into a guy who could not be left during the late-inning chaos. The funny part is that while the box scores keep proving his value every week, the man himself remains a mystery for most of the fans.

Who is Eduard Bazardo? Everything to know about the Venezuelan

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Eduard Bazardo, born September 1, 1995, in Maracay, carries Venezuela’s deep baseball heartbeat everywhere. Maracay sits in Aragua, the same Venezuelan city that celebrates baseball culture across crowded neighborhood fields. Eduard stands six-feet tall and weighs 190 pounds, physical numbers listed on official Major League Baseball rosters.

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During the early 2000s, there was a massive wave of Venezuelan talent. The baseball academies grew rapidly, and Bazardo is a product of that. He is officially listed as a right-handed pitcher with 122 MLB games under his belt.

Because of that background, fans in Seattle often link Bazardo’s story back to Maracay. League history marks April 14, 2021, as the day Bazardo first stepped onto an MLB mound. By the 2025 season, records showed 82 strikeouts and 78.2 innings beside his name in MLB. That same season logged a 1.02 WHIP, a number fans quickly noticed during tense late innings.

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Who are Eduard Bazardo’s parents? All to know

Public records and verified biographies about Eduard Bazardo do not list the names of his parents anywhere.

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Imago October 13, 2025, Toronto, On, CANADA: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh 29 sits on the field as Mariners pitcher Eduard Bazardo walks over to check on him during fourth inning American League Championship Series baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. Canada News – October 13, 2025 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20251013_zaf_c35_075 Copyright: xChrisxYoungx

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Is he dating anyone? Everything you should know

Records show nothing about Eduard Bazardo’s dating partner, wife, or relationship timeline anywhere.

Eduard Bazardo, contract, salary, and net worth

Salary records for Eduard Bazardo show steady yearly increases across five documented seasons. Verified financial databases list a 2021 salary of $570,500, rising to $700,000 in the 2022 season records. The following season increased to $720,000, before the 2024 salary reached $870,600 under pre-arbitration terms. Another raise placed the 2025 salary at $892,700, pushing estimated career earnings near $1,991,127. Financial tracking sites also estimate personal net worth to be near $242,293 from early career salary records.

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Year Team Salary 2025 Seattle Mariners $892,700 2024 Seattle Mariners $870,600 2023 Seattle Mariners $720,000 2022 Seattle Mariners $700,000 2021 Seattle Mariners $570,500

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All about his professional career

Eduard Bazardo reached MLB on April 14, 2021, during Boston’s doubleheader against Minnesota. It didn’t turn out to be the kind of breakout performance he would’ve hoped for. He produced 1 scoreless inning, 1 strikeout, and 2 walks in official game records. However, that set the tone for the rest of 2021 for him. Bazardo did not allow a single run in three innings, confirming early reliability in limited bullpen chances.

September 2022 brought 12 appearances, producing 1 win and 2.76 ERA across 16.1 innings. Those late-season innings included 2 scoreless frames against Kansas City on September 17.

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But the real turning point came in 2023. After dominating in Triple-A Norfolk, posting a 3.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38.1 innings, Baltimore called him up. On August 1, 2023, trade moved him to Seattle, exchanging minor league pitcher Logan Rinehart.

Nine appearances there produced a 2.63 ERA and 14 strikeouts across 13.2 late-season innings. The following season surge delivered 73 outings, a 5–0 record, 82 strikeouts, and a 2.52 ERA.

While Bazardo might not have come in with a lot of hype, he lets his numbers do the talking. By 2025, those numbers showed 73 appearances, 78.2 innings, and 82 strikeouts, quietly hinting his story is only beginning.