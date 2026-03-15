Meet Ezequiel Tovar: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Ezequiel Tovar is owning the shortstop spot for the Rockies, and his last outing against the Dodgers on March 12 was straight fire. The 24-year-old switch-hitter went 3-for-4, ripping a double, blasting a homer, knocking in two runs, and swiping a bag to spark a Coors Field comeback win. Coming off a 26-homer breakout in 2024, Tovar is slashing hot early in 2026, blending elite defense with sneaky power that has Rockies fans buzzing. In a tough NL West, he’s the bright spot they desperately need.

Who is Ezequiel Tovar? Everything to know about the Venezuelan

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Let’s discuss Ezequiel Tovar, the kid from Maturín, Venezuela, with that coveted five-tool skill set that makes scouting directors salivate. Born on April 1, 2001, he’s a 6-footer, 190 pounds, with a switch-hitting ability and a cannon for an arm. He’s ethnically pure Venezuelan, from the baseball-obsessed region where baseball’s a religion, and he wears his heritage on his sleeve, often giving a shoutout to his homeland on his social media.

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Signed by Colorado when he was just 16 years old for a pretty penny of $1 million back in 2017, he’s had no problem advancing quickly through the minors like a prospect on steroids. Making his big league debut in 2022 as the youngest Opening Day shortstop in Rockies’ franchise history, he’s become a regular starter for Colorado’s club at a critical defensive position after just three years.

He’s a low-key guy off the field, a family man with a humble personality, but on the field, his range, speed (double-digit steals annually), and power (26 homers thus far in 2024) are a recipe for a future baseball superstar. He’s adjusted well to the hitter’s paradise known as Coors Field with respectable OBP numbers despite the thin air. Nationality? 100% Venezuelan, with that fiery Latin passion fueling every at-bat and grounder gobbled up.

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Who are Ezequiel Tovar’s parents? Meet Ronney and Geppsey Tovar

Dig into Tovar’s backstory, and you hit Ronney and Geppsey Tovar, the Venezuelan power duo who turned their son into a pro phenom. Ronney, the dad with the baseball fire, spotted Ezequiel’s talent early and pushed him into serious training at age 12, balancing school with endless reps. Geppsey, the mom and emotional glue, held down the fort in Maturín amid Venezuela’s economic rollercoaster, making sacrifices so he could chase the dream.

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Tovar’s been open about it, saying in a team feature, “The biggest sacrifice is being away from your family… but they made it all possible.” Leaving home at 16 for the U.S. minors was gut-wrenching, but they finally made it to Coors for his debut, tears flowing as he fielded grounders in purple. No fancy jobs or spotlight for them, just hardworking folks whose grit mirrors their son’s. Siblings pitch in with support, but Ronney and Geppsey? They’re the unsung MVPs behind every highlight reel play.

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Who is his wife? Everything you should know about Laura Nadales

Tovar’s personal life shines with Laura Nadales, his wife since early 2022; they marked three years in January 2025 with the Rockies hitting her up on socials for a sweet anniversary tribute that went viral among fans. The two connected young, building through his minor league hustle, and she’s been his constant: game-day posts, family vacays, and quiet support amid the spotlight.

Spotted in Rockies gear at Coors, Laura keeps things private, with no deep dives into her education or career (she’s not the interview type), focusing instead on their life together in Denver. Think cozy Insta stories of travels and home moments, away from the chaos. Tovar calls her his rock, and that team shoutout? “Happy anniversary to Ezequiel and Laura!”, pure feel-good for a couple navigating young stardom. No kids mentioned yet, but their bond looks rock-solid as he eyes All-Star nods.

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Ezequiel Tovar, contract, salary, and net worth

Talk about locking in young, Tovar inked a monster seven-year, $63.5 million extension with Colorado in March 2024, complete with a $1.5 million signing bonus and a club option for year eight that balloons to $84 million max. Salaries build smart: a prorated $1.5 million in the 2024 debut extension year, a full $4 million in 2025, $5 million this 2026 season, and ramping to $11 million by 2030. Before that payday?

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Modest pre-arb figures: $700K in 2022, $722K in 2023, and $740K in 2024 (partial). Career earnings already push $20 million, landing his net worth comfortably in the $18-22 million range with prudent investing and budding endorsements from Nike gear deals. For a 24-year-old franchise face, it’s a bargain, with an average annual salary of $9 million through the deal. Here’s the last five seasons’ pay snapshot:

2026 Colorado Rockies Part of a 7-year/$63.5M extension $9,071,429 $1,500,000 1.014 2025 Colorado Rockies Part of a 7-year/$63.5M extension $9,071,429 $1,500,000 1.014 2024 Colorado Rockies 7-year/$63.5M extension signed $9,071,429 $1,500,000 1.014 2023 Colorado Rockies 1 yr / $722,000 $722,000 N/A 0.014 2022 Colorado Rockies Pre-arbitration / rookie contract ~$49,998 (MLB portion) N/A 0

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All about his professional career

Tovar’s path reads like a prospect dream: inked July 2017 at 16, tore up DSL/Rookie ball, then stateside domination, Grand Junction to Double-A by 2021. Pandemic-shortened 2021 Arizona Fall League MVP nod put him on radars. 2022 MLB call-up: .253/.287/.408 slash, 5 homers in 97 games, Gold Glove finalist with highlight dives. Came in 2023 and he steadied the ship amid Rockies woes (.216 average but defensive wizardry).

Then boom, 2024 breakout: .269, 26 homers, 78 RBIs, 21 steals, 4.8 WAR, anchoring the lineup. 2025 saw minor injuries, but a .260-ish line with power flashes. Achievements stack: youngest Rockies regular SS ever, that extension as a rebuild cornerstone, 113 double plays in 2024. Still tweaks plate discipline, but at 24 in Coors? Sky’s the limit, with All-Star and 30-30 potential if healthy.

Purple rowdies, Tovar’s got a juicy stretch ahead, Dodgers rubber match, then Padres and D-backs series where his bat meets aces and his glove faces speed demons. Slashing .320 early with pop, expect Coors moonshots and web gems flipping deficits. Extension security lets him swing free; a 10-game heater could vault him into early MVP chatter. With lineup tweaks around him, he’s the anti-losing spark; watch for multi-hit nights against Darvish or Burnes. Tovar’s not just surviving NL West hell; he’s thriving, and these games prove he’s the generational SS the Rockies prayed for.