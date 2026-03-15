Meet Fernando Tatis Jr.: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Fernando Tatis Jr.delivered an outstanding performance at Petco Park against the San Francisco Giants on March 14. The San Diego Padres outfielder recorded three hits in five at-bats, including two home runs, one measured at 420 feet, driving in four runs and stealing a base during a decisive victory. With a .350 batting average this spring training and renewed power following his injury recovery, Tatis evokes his peak form as “El Niño”; amid a competitive NL West, Padres supporters are optimistic that this strong start foreshadows a postseason run.

​ Who is Fernando Tatis Jr.? Everything to know about the Dominican

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Fernando Gabriel Tatís Medina Jr., born January 2, 1999, in San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic, mans right field for the Padres at 6’3″, 217 pounds. A righty hitter and thrower with five-tool flair, this Dominican phenom, purebred from MLB’s talent hotbed, grew up in a clubhouse shadowing his dad. Signed by the White Sox in 2016 and traded to San Diego pre-debut, “El Niño” blends 30-30 speed-power, Gold Glove range, and magnetic charisma; he’s a social media force, firing off “Grind never stops” after workouts.

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Imago Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates during a World Baseball Classic game between the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua at LoanDepot Park in Miami, United States, 06 March 2026. World Baseball Classic: Dominican Republic – Nicaragua ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAlbertoxBoalx AME1402 20260307-55019619046_1

​ Who are Fernando Tatis Jr.’s parents? Meet Fernando Tatis Sr. and Maria Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s family includes his father, former MLB player Fernando Tatis Sr., and his mother, Maria. Hailing from San Pedro de Macorís—a cradle of baseball talent—Sr. played third base over 11 seasons (1997–2010) for the Rangers, Expos, Cardinals, Orioles, and Yankees, posting a .265 average with 13 home runs in 1999, the year of Jr.’s birth.

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He coached his son from an early age, as Jr. noted in a Father’s Day message: “Dad taught me everything about the game.” Maria provides steadfast family support, sharing sentiments such as “You are a miracle from God” on Jr.’s 26th birthday, while raising siblings, including Elijah, a former White Sox prospect, nurturing the resilience evident in Jr.’s career.

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Is he dating anyone? Everything you should know

Fernando Tatis Jr. maintains a high degree of privacy regarding his personal life. Now 27 years old, he is reportedly single, with no confirmed romantic partner or spouse, and has no additional children beyond his known daughter, eschewing the public relationships and controversies common among many MLB peers. Although occasional rumors of past relationships with influencers have surfaced, they lack substantiation; his social media activity emphasizes family, teammates, and his commitment to baseball during the Padres’ campaign.

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Fernando Tatis Jr., contract, salary, and net worth

In 2021, Fernando Tatis Jr. signed a landmark 14-year contract extension with the San Diego Padres valued at $340 million, the most lucrative in franchise history, which includes a $10 million signing bonus and an average annual value of $24.285 million through the 2034 season, along with opt-out clauses after the 2028 and 2029 campaigns.

His salary escalates progressively, from $20 million in 2025 to $26 million annually starting in 2026 and beyond; to date, his career earnings surpass $100 million, contributing to an estimated net worth of $80–100 million that also draws from high-profile endorsement deals with brands such as Nike and Panini.

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All about his professional career

Originally signed by the Chicago White Sox in 2016 and traded to the San Diego Padres in 2017, Fernando Tatis Jr. posted a .290 batting average in the minor leagues, showcasing impressive power and speed. His 2019 major league debut was remarkable, as he hit .317 with 22 home runs and 16 stolen bases, finishing as runner-up for National League Rookie of the Year. In 2021, he enjoyed a breakout season that included an NL-record 17 home runs as part of a cycle, a Silver Slugger award, an All-Star selection, and 42 total home runs.

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Although a 2022 suspension for performance-enhancing drugs presented a setback, Tatis rebounded strongly in 2023 with a .282 average, 25 home runs, and a Platinum Glove in right field; he managed a .282 average despite injuries in 2024; and delivered a .268 average with 25 home runs and 71 RBIs in 2025. Career accolades encompass two All-Star appearances, two Silver Slugger awards, and membership in the 30-30 club—affirming his elite status at age 27.

For the Padres, Tatis enters his prime years with a pivotal schedule ahead: the Dodgers series opener, followed by matchups against the Giants and Diamondbacks featuring top pitchers such as Tyler Glasnow. His recent spring training performance, highlighted by two home runs, positions him as a contender for another MVP-caliber campaign; a 30-home run, 30-stolen base season remains attainable if he stays healthy. His speed challenges the Dodgers’ outfield, his power reclaims dominance at Petco Park, and as leadoff hitter alongside Jurickson Profar and Josh Alvarez, he ignites the lineup. A dominant April could propel San Diego ahead of the Dodgers in the NL West standings.