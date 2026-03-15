Meet Geraldo Perdomo: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Geraldo Perdomo is a standout shortstop for the Arizona Diamondbacks and a rising star in Major League Baseball. Known for his “Captain of the Infield” leadership and infectious energy, he has become a cornerstone of the Diamondbacks’ roster. By March 2026, Perdomo has solidified his superstar status, recently competing for the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic following a career-best 2025 season.

Who is Geraldo Perdomo? Everything to know about the Dominican

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Born on October 22, 1999, in Santo Domingo, the 26-year-old Afro-Dominican infielder stands 6’2″ and weighs 203 lbs. Growing up in a baseball-centric environment, Perdomo developed elite switch-hitting abilities and defensive maturity that led to his MLB debut in 2021. Teammates frequently praise his clubhouse presence, calling him a “coach’s dream” for his high baseball IQ and focus.

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Who are Geraldo Perdomo’s Parents? Meet Fatima and Geraldo Sr.

Geraldo was raised by his parents, Fatima Fonnieur Montero and Geraldo Perdomo Sr. His father, a devoted baseball enthusiast, recognized Geraldo’s talent early on and became his primary coach, spending countless hours at local dusty fields perfecting his son’s fundamentals. While Geraldo is now a multimillionaire, he frequently notes that his parents’ lessons on humility and hard work are his most valuable assets.

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USA Today via Reuters Oct 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates with Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) after beating the Philadelphia Phillies in game six of the NLCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Fatima remains the emotional pillar of the family, ensuring Geraldo stays focused on his education and character while pursuing his athletic dreams. To this day, Geraldo credits his “happy energy” on the field to the supportive, joyful environment his parents created at home.

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Is he dating anyone? Everything you should know

Geraldo Perdomo is currently single and has no public record of a wife or girlfriend. He prefers to keep his personal life private, choosing instead to focus entirely on his professional career. This dedication was famously captured in an interview where he joked that baseball is his “wife” because of the immense time he spends at the ballpark.

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Despite his fame, Geraldo avoids sharing details of his dating life on social media. He prioritizes his bond with his teammates, whom he considers brothers, and spends his off-seasons in the Dominican Republic reconnecting with his parents and childhood friends.

Geraldo Perdomo: Contract, Salary, and Net Worth

Geraldo Perdomo has an estimated net worth of about $5 million to $10 million. He became much wealthier recently because he signed a big new contract. Most of his money comes from his salary as a professional baseball player.

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In 2025, he signed a deal that will pay him $45 million over four years. This shows that his team thinks he is one of the best players in the league. Before this big deal, he was making a much smaller salary as a new player.

Year Team Salary 2026 Arizona Diamondbacks $11,000,000 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks $10,000,000 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks $740,000 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks $720,000 2022 Arizona Diamondbacks $700,000

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All about his professional career

Geraldo Perdomo started his professional career in 2016 when he signed with Arizona. He worked his way through the minor leagues very quickly because he was so good at defense. After joining the big leagues in 2021, he helped his team reach the World Series in 2023 and was even picked to be an All-Star.

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The year 2025 was his best season yet. He won a special award for being one of the best hitters at his position and finished high in the rankings for the league’s Most Valuable Player. Right now, he is a superstar who helps lead the Diamondbacks every single day.