Meet German Marquez: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

German Marquez is back in the mix for San Diego, and his last start was a reminder of what he can do when right. Against the Giants on March 6, the veteran righty went six strong innings, allowing just four hits, no runs, and striking out six on 83 pitches; pure vintage stuff after Tommy John recovery. Fans are buzzing about this fresh start with the Padres, especially after his rocky Rockies years. Thus, let’s take a closer look at his background.

Who is German Marquez? Everything to know about the Venezuelan

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German Jose German, born February 22, 1995, in Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, stands 6’1″, weighs 205 pounds, and throws right-handed with a fastball that touched 97 mph in his prime. He’s pure Venezuelan baseball royalty, with ethnicity rooted in the hotbed city of San Félix, where the game’s been lifeblood for generations. Signed by Tampa as an international free agent at 16 in 2011, he was traded to Colorado in 2016 and debuted that September. Now with the Padres on a prove-it deal, he’s got that classic NL starter build: a slider, curve, and changeup mix that dominated Coors Field at times. Nationality? Proudly Venezuelan, representing his homeland whenever he can.

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Who are German Marquez’s parents? Meet Germán Márquez Sr. and Oniela Rojas

Marquez credits his folks back in Venezuela for the foundation: dad Germán Sr. and mom Oniela Rojas, who kept things steady in San Félix amid the country’s chaos. Germán Sr. was the baseball spark, pushing young Marquez through endless drills and instilling that never-quit mentality so vital for pitchers.

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Oniela was the emotional anchor, supporting the dream even when visas and travel kept the family apart for years. They finally got U.S. visas around 2021, letting them see him pitch live for the first time at Coors. Marquez has said it meant everything, noting how their sacrifices “made all this possible” during his All-Star run. Siblings include older sis Hendyma and younger brother Geremia, but mom and dad are the core.

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Who is his wife? Everything you should know about Dilvanny Márquez

Marquez and Dilvanny (sometimes listed as Diluanny Amundarain) tied the knot in 2019 after dating since 2012, building a family amid his big-league grind. They welcomed son Damien in July 2018, and Dilvanny’s been his rock, traveling, posting game-day support on Instagram, and sharing lifestyle glimpses from ballparks to home life.

Visa hurdles kept her and Damien from U.S. games until 2021, a huge moment for Marquez: “She deserves this,” he said after finally sharing an All-Star nod with them. No public details on her education or exact profession. She keeps it private, focusing on mom duties and cheering from the stands. But her role as the steady partner shines through in his socials and postgame vibes.

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Germán Márquez: contract, salary, and net worth

After a two-year, $20 million Rockies extension (with escalators up to $17 million possible in 2025), Márquez hit free agency and landed a one-year prove-it pact with San Diego: a $1 million salary for 2026, a mutual option for 2027 ($1.75 million guarantee, $750K buyout), plus up to $3.25 million in bonuses.

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Earlier pay built his bankroll, pre-arbitration deals around $500K-565K from 2016-19, then the big five-year, $43 million extension averaging $8.6 million annually. Career earnings top $63 million, putting his net worth around $10-15 million, factoring in endorsements and investments. Here are the last five seasons:

2025 Boston Red Sox 1 year / $780,000 $780,000 N/A 1.041 2024 Boston Red Sox 1 year / $749,500 $749,500 N/A 0.041 2023 Boston Red Sox 1 year / $720,000 $720,000 N/A 0 2022 — No MLB contract (minor leagues) — — — 2021 — No MLB contract (minor leagues) — — —

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All about his professional career

Signed by the Rays at 16, Marquez bloomed post-2016 Rockies trade, posting a 4.48 ERA over 793 innings from 2017-21 with a 24% K-rate, tough in Coors. Highlights? 2018 no-hitter vs. Cardinals, 2021 All-Star nod, Silver Slugger as a hitting pitcher. Injuries hit hard: Tommy John in 2021, another in 2023, limiting him to handfuls of starts since. Bounced back in 2025 with flashes (2.41 ERA in late stretch), then signed with Padres for rotation competition. 1,146 career innings, still just 31.

Padres fans, buckle up. Marquez is fresh in Petco, and his next turns could lock a rotation spot amid their wildcard chase. Facing Dodgers arms soon, expect slider-heavy outings; that March 6 gem shows Coors scars haven’t dulled him. Bonuses loom if he hits innings marks, and a strong half might trigger that mutual option talk. With the NL West heat from LA and SF, Marquez thriving means deep counts and swing-miss stuff silencing hitters. Watch him bully righties; his slider’s filthy. This could be the reset that reignites his All-Star fire.