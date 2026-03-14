Meet Greg Weissert: Everything To Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Some baseball careers grow quietly before suddenly reaching the major leagues. Greg Weissert followed that kind of path through years of persistence. The New York native worked patiently through the minors before earning MLB recognition. Here’s a closer look at Greg Weissert, his family, career, and personal life.

Who is Greg Weissert? Everything to know about the Italian Pitcher

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Greg Weissert was born on February 4, 1995, in Bay Shore, New York. Growing up on Long Island, he spent countless afternoons throwing baseballs with friends nearby. Sports surrounded him throughout his childhood, and he quickly developed strong competitive instincts. At Bay Shore High School, Weissert played both baseball and volleyball successfully. Coaches admired his athletic ability and calm demeanor during intense moments. Baseball, though, slowly became the sport that defined his future direction.

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After graduating from high school, Weissert joined Fordham University to continue playing baseball. Pitching for the Fordham Rams helped him sharpen his mechanics and confidence. As a junior, he posted a 5–4 record with eighty-two strikeouts. Scouts noticed his developing slider and aggressive approach against opposing hitters.

His Italian heritage is traced through his family ancestry, something fans occasionally mention online. While proud of those roots, Weissert mainly focuses attention on baseball development. His identity remains tied strongly to New York’s competitive sports environment.

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Eventually, the New York Yankees selected him during the 2016 MLB Draft. That moment marked the beginning of a professional journey filled with patience, promotions, and relentless improvement.

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Who are Greg Weissert’s parents, Raymond and Elizabeth Weissert? All to know

Behind Greg Weissert’s career stands a supportive family that encouraged his athletic dreams. His parents, Raymond and Elizabeth Weissert, played central roles throughout his journey. Raymond Weissert often attended youth games when Greg first learned the fundamentals of pitching. Those early weekends helped build confidence long before professional scouts appeared. Elizabeth Weissert supported her son’s ambitions with steady encouragement and patience. Friends describe her as calm, supportive, and extremely proud of Greg’s progress.

The family environment emphasized dedication, discipline, and staying grounded during success. Those values later shaped Greg’s steady mindset while navigating minor league baseball. Even today, Weissert frequently acknowledges his parents when discussing career milestones publicly. Their guidance quietly helped shape the pitchers fans watch in the major leagues.

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Who is his wife, Abigail Weissert? Everything you should know

Greg Weissert shares his personal life with his wife, Abigail Weissert. The couple married in January 2021 after several years together. Weissert occasionally shares glimpses of their relationship on social media. One Instagram caption simply read, “wife,” after proudly posting a wedding photograph.

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Abigail has supported Weissert throughout the unpredictable rhythm of professional baseball life. Minor league travel, constant relocations, and uncertain promotions require patience from families. In another post celebrating their anniversary, Weissert wrote a heartfelt message. He called Abigail his beautiful wife while celebrating two years of marriage. Although the couple keeps most details private, their bond appears supportive and steady. Friends often describe Abigail as someone who keeps Greg balanced off the field.

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Greg Weissert’s contract, salary, and net worth

Greg Weissert has steadily increased his MLB earnings since reaching the majors. His early contracts fall under baseball’s standard pre-arbitration salary structure.

In 2025, Weissert signed a one-year contract worth $774,000 with the team. During the 2024 season, his salary reached $743,500 under another pre-arbitration deal. In 2023, he earned $720,000 after establishing himself in major league bullpen roles. His first MLB salary in 2022 came in at $700,000. Earlier in 2016, he signed a $75,000 bonus after being drafted.

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So far in his career, Weissert’s total earnings have reached $1,699,375. His net worth reflects those early career numbers typical for young pitchers.

Greg Weissert contract breakdown (last five seasons)

2025 Boston Red Sox Pre-Arbitration $774,000 2024 Boston Red Sox Pre-Arbitration $743,500 2023 New York Yankees Pre-Arbitration $720,000 2022 New York Yankees Pre-Arbitration $700,000 2016 New York Yankees Signing Bonus $75,000

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Future arbitration years could significantly increase his earnings.

All about his professional career

Greg Weissert’s professional baseball journey began during the 2016 MLB Draft. The New York Yankees selected him in the eighteenth round that year. He started his professional career with the Pulaski Yankees shortly afterward. Strong performances earned promotions through several levels of the Yankees system.

In 2018, Weissert impressed coaches with improved command and strikeout ability. He struck out fifty hitters while posting an impressive 2.62 ERA. That performance helped earn him a promotion to the Tampa Tarpons. The following season brought another breakthrough during the 2019 minor league campaign. At Double-A Trenton, he recorded a sharp 1.88 ERA in relief appearances.

Baseball America later praised his slider as the Yankees’ best minor-league breaking pitch. That weapon helped him climb steadily toward major league opportunities. In 2022, Weissert finally made his MLB debut for the Yankees. Shortly afterward, he secured his first major league victory in August.

Before the 2024 season began, the Boston Red Sox acquired Weissert through a notable trade. The deal sent him to Boston alongside two additional prospects. Today, Weissert continues building his reputation as a dependable bullpen pitcher. His sharp slider and competitive attitude remain key strengths on the mound.