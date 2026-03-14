Meet Jac Caglianone: Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Jac Caglianone is one of the most exciting young power hitters in baseball today. His standout college career with the Florida Gators turned him into a top MLB prospect. That momentum eventually led to his selection by the Kansas City Royals, launching his professional journey.

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Who is Jac Caglianone? Everything to know about the Italian player

Jac Caglianone grew up surrounded by sports, long before professional baseball even appeared realistic. He was born on February 09, 2003, in Tampa, Florida. His childhood revolved around fields, batting cages, and long afternoons throwing baseballs. Baseball quickly became his favorite playground. Coaches noticed something different about him early.

He could hit towering home runs, then return to dominate from the pitcher’s mound. That rare two-way ability made people pay attention quickly. He later attended the University of Florida and played for the Florida Gators baseball program. College baseball fans watched him become one of the sport’s most electric players. His power hitting turned games into highlight reels almost weekly.

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His surname also reflects his Italian ancestry. Caglianone’s family roots trace back to Italy, giving him a strong European heritage. That background has always been part of his identity as he grew up. Before college stardom, he played high school baseball at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida. Scouts followed him closely even then. His mix of power, arm strength, and confidence stood out everywhere.

Professional baseball arrived when the Kansas City Royals selected him during the 2024 MLB Draft. The organization believed his rare talent could reshape their future lineup. Caglianone entered professional baseball carrying huge expectations. Yet those who know him say he stays grounded. Hard work still drives everything about his career.

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Who are Jac Caglianone’s parents, Jeff and Johanne Caglianone? All to know

Behind Jac’s rising career stands a deeply supportive family. His parents, Jeff and Johanne Caglianone, played crucial roles throughout his life. Their encouragement shaped the young athlete long before scouts arrived. Jeff Caglianone understands baseball from personal experience. He played college baseball at Stetson University years earlier.

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That background gave him insight into the mental side of sports. He often shared advice with his son during difficult moments in baseball. Those lessons helped Jac remain calm under pressure. The guidance became invaluable during competitive college seasons.

Jeff eventually built a professional career outside sports. He became an AV-rated attorney and managing partner at Caglianone, Miller & Zeifert in Tampa. Despite his busy legal career, baseball still remained part of family life. Community service also matters deeply to him. Jeff works with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and supports Tampa Bay Little League programs.

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Johanne Caglianone provided another type of strength. She showed constant emotional support throughout Jac’s baseball journey. While Jac played college baseball for the Florida Gators, Johanne rarely missed games. She often sat close to the field at Condron Ballpark, cheering loudly. She once recalled a childhood drawing Jac created during school. The picture showed his dream job. A baseball player, of course. The family also includes Jac’s sister Samantha. She plays volleyball at Santa Fe College in Florida. Athletic competition clearly runs through the Caglianone household.

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Who is his future wife? Everything you should know about Elli McKissock

Jac Caglianone keeps much of his personal life fairly quiet. Still, one name often appears beside his. Elli McKissock. The two reportedly share a close relationship that began during their college years. Friends say their connection developed while he built his baseball career. McKissock has maintained a lower public profile than many of its sports partners. She focuses primarily on education and career development. She studied at the University of Florida, the same campus where Caglianone played baseball. College life helped their relationship grow naturally over time.

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Her academic focus reportedly centers around communications and media-related studies. Those interests could lead to careers in marketing, digital media, or public relations. Despite the attention surrounding Caglianone’s baseball success, McKissock stays relatively private. She occasionally appears in social media posts celebrating major career moments. Friends describe her as supportive yet grounded. She prefers cheering quietly rather than chasing the spotlight. As Caglianone’s baseball career expands, their relationship continues evolving alongside it.

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Jac Caglianone’s contract, salary, and net worth

Caglianone entered professional baseball with a major signing bonus already secured. The Kansas City Royals signed him after the 2024 MLB Draft. His deal included a bonus worth roughly $7.49 million. That bonus instantly became the largest financial moment of his young career. It reflected how strongly the Royals valued his rare two-way talent. His base salary remains modest during early pre-arbitration seasons.

In 2025, Caglianone earns around $760,000 playing under a rookie-level contract. As he progresses through arbitration years later, those numbers should increase dramatically. Power hitters often command huge salaries once they establish themselves. Early estimates currently place his net worth close to one million dollars. That number will likely grow quickly as his MLB career develops.

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Contract breakdown (last five seasons)

2025 Pre-Arbitration $760,000 2024 Signing Bonus $7,497,400 2023 Amateur / College N/A 2022 Amateur / College N/A 2021 Amateur / High School N/A

Future contracts will depend heavily on performance and long-term team success.

All about his professional career

Caglianone’s baseball journey truly exploded during his college years. Playing for the Florida Gators baseball team transformed him into a national sensation. Fans loved his raw power at the plate. Home runs often traveled astonishing distances. Pitchers across the SEC learned that lesson quickly. But hitting wasn’t his only weapon. He also dominated as a pitcher. Few college players managed elite performance on both sides of the game.

That rare versatility made scouts extremely curious about his future. Some projected him primarily as a hitter. Others imagined him pitching professionally. Throughout college seasons, he collected multiple SEC Player of the Week honors. National analysts soon labeled him among the top prospects. Leadership also became part of his reputation. Younger teammates often looked toward him for guidance.

When draft day finally arrived, the Kansas City Royals made their move. They selected Caglianone, believing his bat could anchor their future lineup. Professional baseball now represents the next chapter of his journey. Fans remain eager to see whether his legendary power translates fully to the majors. For Caglianone, though, the approach remains simple. Work harder tomorrow than yesterday. Then let the baseball travel.