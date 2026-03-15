Meet Jose Alvarado: Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net worth, contract, and More

Returning from an 80-game suspension, Jose Alvarado is ready to face the 2026 season with a renewed sense of purpose. After choosing baseball instead of soccer in his childhood, Alvarado has never looked back. He is one of the hardest pitchers for the Philadelphia Phillies.

However, the recent months have been some of the worst months of his career. Facing a suspension for the use of performance-enhancing drugs, Alvarado’s personal life was in shambles owing to his son’s ailment. The tattoo on him signifies his resolve to put that all behind him and return to glory.

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Who is Jose Alvarado? Everything to know about the Venezuelan

José Antonio Alvarado is the relief pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB. He was born on May 21, 1995, in Maracaibo, Venezuela. As a pitcher, the 30-year-old made his debut in the league in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Rays. Alvarado would move on to the Phillies in 2021 after spending three seasons with the Rays.

Before his suspension, Alvarado was one of the best pitchers for the Phillies. With the team leading in seven saves and an ERA of 2.70 over 20 appearances, Jose Alvarado was undeniably their golden reliever. Even though his return to the league was not as expected, Alvarado was happy to serve his role as long as the team and the fans believed in him.

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As such, the Phillies were ready to bring him back without being hung up on his past mistakes. “He was very good. Short and sweet, and we’re moving on,” said manager Rob Thomson.

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Who are Jose Alvarado’s parents? All to know

Jose Alvarado’s mother is Crelia Lizarzabal. Currently, she lives in Miami in the new home gifted to her by Alvarado. He is open about his loving relationship with his mother; however, Alvarado has not discussed a lot about his father publicly.

There is no information available about his father as of March 2026. Alvarado has two siblings, his sister Mariu and brother Dario. His brother is a welder in the United States.

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Reportedly, Alvarado’s family got the clearance to join him in the United States only recently. Earlier, his mother and sister did not get clearance for their visa. An issue that affected him deeply, especially during the 2025 MLB postseason, when he was emotional about their absence.

In his interview during one of his games in October, Jose Alvarado revealed his plight. “It’s so hard, man. Last night after [Game 1], I went home, and my mom called me [from Venezuela]. She was talking a lot and crying because last year she missed the World Series. This year, I tried to bring my mom to the United States, but the United States wouldn’t give her a visa. It’s so hard for me.”

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His background is from a highly unstable geographic area, infamous for its criminal attacks and kidnappings. The said issues were the main reason behind his mother’s and sister’s visa rejection.

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Is he dating anyone? Everything you should know

José Alvarado is not married or dating anyone as of March 2026. He has kept his personal life away from the spotlight and does not post about the same on his social media. However, he does have three children. José Alvarado has one son, Dylan José, and two daughters, Victoria Valentina and Joseannys Darana.

In 2025, his 10-year-old son Dylan fell ill and was diagnosed with leukemia. As of March 2026, his son is fine after his treatment for the same. Although during the treatment, Dylan would end up losing 35 pounds. As a mark of his love for his family, Alvarado carries his name on his wrist as a tattoo.

“I do this for my family, especially my children,” was his motivation behind the same.

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Jose Alvarado’s contract and salary

José Alvarado is playing for the Philadelphia Phillies under an arbitrary extension for the 2026 season. During the 2026 season, Alvarado will reportedly earn $9M with the team, with the option of a club buyout for $500,000.

Additionally, Alvarado will earn $100,000 for being the WS MVP. He will also get $100,000 for being the reliever of the year ($50,000 for coming in 2nd or 3rd). He will also earn a bonus of $50,000 each for Gold Glove, All-Star, and League MVP.

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Below is a breakdown of his career earnings in the MLB as of 2026.

Year Team Earnings 2017 Tampa Bay Rays $268,916 2018 Tampa Bay Rays $549,800 2019 Tampa Bay Rays $555,500 2020 Tampa Bay Rays $212,259 2021 Philadelphia Phillies $1M 2022 Philadelphia Phillies $1.9M 2023 Philadelphia Phillies $3.5M 2024 Philadelphia Phillies $5.12M 2025 Philadelphia Phillies $4.7M

All about his professional career

Here is a breakdown of his professional career in the MLB as of 2026