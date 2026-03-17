Meet José Buttó: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

José Buttó is a talented baseball pitcher known for his calm attitude and his “weapon” of a changeup. Originally from Venezuela, he spent many years in the New York Mets organization before a surprise trade moved him across the country. Fans appreciate him for his versatility, as he has shown he can both start games and pitch in relief under high pressure.

As of early 2026, José is entering a new chapter with the San Francisco Giants. He is looking to build on a solid 2025 season and prove that he can be a long-term piece of their bullpen. His story is one of hard work, as he started with a very small $5,000 signing bonus and worked his way through every level of the minor leagues to become a big-league regular.

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Who is José Buttó? Everything to know about the Venezuelan.

José Alejandro Buttó was born on February 11, 1998, in Cumaná, Venezuela. He is 28 years old, stands 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. He is a Venezuelan national and is of Hispanic ethnicity. He grew up in Cumaná, a coastal city known for producing great athletes, and he began playing baseball at a young age.

Imago Mar 16, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Venezuela pitcher José Buttó (70) and teammates celebrate after defeating Italy in a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

He first signed with the New York Mets in 2017, when he was 19, which is considered a bit older for international signings. He made his Major League debut on August 21, 2022. On the mound, he is a right-handed pitcher who uses a smooth, repeatable delivery. His best pitch is a “tumbling” changeup that confuses hitters, but he also throws a fastball that can reach 95 miles per hour.

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Who are José Buttó’s parents? All to know

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José was raised in a close-knit family in Venezuela. While he keeps the names of his parents private, he has spoken about how much their support meant to him during his journey. Growing up in Venezuela can be difficult for young athletes, but his parents encouraged him to stay focused on his dream of playing in the United States.

When José finally reached the Major Leagues, it was a dream come true for his entire family. He has remained very humble and often credits his background for his strong work ethic. His coaches have described him as a “great human” and a dedicated teammate, traits he likely learned from his parents while growing up in Cumaná.

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Is he dating anyone? Everything you should know

José Buttó is currently single and does not have a public wife or girlfriend. He is very private about his personal life and focuses most of his energy on his baseball career. On his social media and in interviews, he mostly talks about his teammates, his love for the game, and his pride in representing Venezuela.

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He is known as a “homebody” who enjoys spending time with his friends and family when he is not at the stadium. Now that he is living in San Francisco, he is adjusting to a new city and a new clubhouse. For now, his main “relationship” is with the game of baseball as he works to establish himself as a top reliever in the National League.

José Buttó: Contract, Salary, and Net Worth

José Buttó has an estimated net worth of approximately $1.5 million to $2.5 million as of 2026. Most of his wealth has been earned over the last few seasons as he became a regular member of an MLB roster.

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In early 2026, José signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants for $820,000. This is a standard contract for a player with his level of experience who is still working toward his bigger “arbitration” years, where salaries increase significantly.

Year Team Salary 2026 San Francisco Giants $820,000 2025 Mets / Giants $780,000 2024 New York Mets $740,000 2023 New York Mets $720,000 2022 New York Mets $700,000

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All about his professional career

José Buttó’s career is a true success story. After signing for a tiny $5,000 bonus, he slowly climbed the ranks of the Mets’ minor league system, proving people wrong at every stop. He became a “legitimate weapon” out of the bullpen in 2024 and 2025, known for his ability to get out of difficult jams with runners on base.

The most emotional moment of his career happened in July 2025, when he was traded to the Giants in the middle of a game. Cameras caught him looking very sad as he realized he was leaving the only team he had ever known. However, he has since embraced the move and is now a key part of the Giants’ bullpen, recently earning praise for his durability and his “warrior” mentality on the mound.