Meet Juan Mejia: Everything About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Juan Mejia grabbed headlines last month with a major step in his career. Recently, the Colorado Rockies reliever earned a call-up to the Dominican Republic national team for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. However, the team added Mejia as an injury replacement for Tampa Bay Rays’ Edwin Uceta, who is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. It is a well-deserved opportunity for Mejia, who spent his 2025 rookie season proving he belongs in high-pressure situations.

On the mound, Mejia has proven he can compete at the highest level. He finished his first season in the big league with a 2–2 record with a 3.96 ERA across 55 appearances, striking out 68 batters. As a result, he established himself as one of the league’s most promising young pitchers. Now, let’s take a closer look at his ethnicity, nationality, and personal life.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Juan Mejia? Everything about the Dominican

Juan Mejia was born in July 2000 in Santo Domingo, the vibrant capital of the Dominican Republic, which had a population of roughly 1,029,110 as of 2022. He proudly holds Dominican nationality, and his ethnicity is Afro-Caribbean.

Standing 6’3″, Mejia has worked tirelessly to follow in the footsteps of the country’s baseball legends, and in doing so, he carved out his own place in Dominican baseball history. After grinding through the minors since 2017, he is building his own name in a Dominican legacy built by stars like Sammy Sosa and Vladimir Guerrero. With that said, let’s explore his parents and family background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Juan Mejia’s parents?

While Mejia generally keeps his personal life under wraps, he recently gave fans a peek into his background. In a viral Instagram reel in collaboration with Kolkeka TV CEO Merberi Guete, he shared a montage of photo slides from various stages of his life, highlighting his parents and siblings, while the voiceover narrated:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Juan Manuel Mejía Adames, son of Juan Reinaldo Mejía and Jacqueline Adames de Mejía, is the youngest of five siblings, raised in Baní, specifically in Gualey. With San Juan blood running through his veins, yes, from the land of God. People call him El Pollo, El Juajo, El Peje, but I call him my youngest and nicknamed him ‘the Banilejo Diamond’.”

“From a young age, he knew he wanted to make it, and guess what? He did, with faith, discipline, gratitude, and an enormous heart. In April 2025, yes, just recently, this young man became the 942nd Dominican to reach the Major Leagues and the first from his hometown of Gualey to do so. But no one will ever forget it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’M MER (@merberiguete) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The video also captures a memorable moment from his childhood. During a softball race, the organizers waited for him at the “finish line” with a mango. Since that day, Juan Mejia has continued to chase his dreams relentlessly, aiming far beyond a simple mango.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is he dating anyone? Everything you should know

Like many rising baseball stars, Juan Mejia keeps his personal life private. However, reports indicate that he maintains a committed relationship, even though no pictures confirm it. Interestingly, in a candid interview, Mejia revealed that his partner consistently supports him through the highs and lows of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond his private life, Juan Mejia also earns attention for his good deeds, giving back to society while taking care of his family and siblings. At the same time, he continues to chase the highest goals in his sport, pursuing a dream he has held since childhood.

Juan Mejia, contract, salary, and net worth

Mejia is quickly establishing himself as one of the promising young pitchers in the MLB. So far, he has completed his first year with the Colorado Rockies for the 2025 season under MLB’s pre-arbitration system. According to Spotrac, the team pays him a base salary of $760,000, which is the minimum for rookies eligible to earn in their debut year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2017, Mejia has earned around $588,000 in total MLB career earnings. Although his salary is public, there’s still no official estimate for his net worth yet, as he is still in the early stages of his professional career. It likely remains under $1 million, and publications like Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth have yet to feature him.

All about his professional career

Juan Mejia wasted no time starting his journey as a right-handed pitcher, honing his skills on the regional circuit. He didn’t get his big break until 2017, when the Colorado Rockies selected him and gave him a $140,000 signing bonus that pushed him to work even harder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after signing, Mejia made his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League, posting a 2.84 ERA across 16 games. After a brief hiatus, he returned to the DSL Rockies in 2018 and delivered an even stronger performance than the year before.

After a solid 2018, he carried that momentum into 2019, appearing in 24 games for the Rockies’ Grand Junction team and standing out with his trailblazing performances. Just when he was finding his rhythm, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the minor league season in 2020. But he bounced back in 2021 with the Fresno Grizzlies, posting a 3–5 record, a 4.82 ERA, and 66 strikeouts.

Now, Juan Mejia rides that momentum. How do you see his future in baseball? Share your thoughts below.