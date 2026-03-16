Meet Keider Montero: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

After ending Samurai Japan’s dominance in an 8-6 quarterfinal thriller, Team Venezuela stands on the brink of glory. Now, to overcome the Italian challenge in the semis, manager Omar Lopez has put his faith in Keider Montero to start against Team Italy.

Here’s everything to know about the right-handed pitcher ahead of the semi-final showdown.

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Who is Keider Montero? Everything to know about the Venezuelan

Keider Eduardo Montero was born on July 6, 2000, in Santa Teresa del Tuy, Venezuela. Though his surname indicates a hispanic/Latino ethnicity, there is no public confirmation available.

Montero was signed out of Venezuela by the Detroit Tigers as an international free agent in August 2016. The Venezuelan made his professional debut with the Dominican Summer Tigers in 2017.

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The Tigers added Montero to their 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft in November 2023. The Tigers optioned him to Triple-A Toledo in 2024 before he made his MLB debut on May 29 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

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Who are Keider Montero’s parents? All to know

Not much is publicly known about Montero’s parents. However, he is very close to his mother and frequently shares photos with her on Instagram.

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Is he dating anyone? Everything you should know

There is no publicly available information about Montero’s relationship/marital status.

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Keider Montero, contract, salary, and net worth

Montero is on a pre-arbitration contract with the Detroit Tigers; he will become eligible for arbitration in 2028. According to Spotrac.com, he is set to earn an estimated salary of $820,000 in the 2026 season.

As per Spotrac.com, his salary has seen league-minimum raises, from $740,000 in 2024 to $760,000 in 2025.

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All about his professional career

During his debut season in 2024, Montero pitched 98.1 innings for the Tigers with an ERA of 4.76 in 19 games. Last season, he started 12 out of 20 games and went 5-3, recording a 4.37 ERA and 72 strikeouts.

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He pitched three innings across two games during the postseason in 2024, where he struck out three. Montero made three postseason appearances in 2025, including one where he earned a crucial save in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, helping them secure an 11-inning win.

In the WBC 2026, Montero has continued that dominance. He pitched three scoreless innings as a reliever in the pool play round against Nicaragua.

Though the Tigers have optioned him to the Triple-A Toledo for the start of the 2026 season, his performance in the WBC might suggest he won’t be there for long.