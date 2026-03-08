Meet Kristian Robinson: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

As Team USA is set to face Team Great Britain in the next hour in the WBC, one outfielder in Team Great Britain is on the verge of making his life come a whole circle. Meet Kristian Robinson, the Bahamas-born outfielder of Great Britain, who is not only participating in the WBC but also answering all the noise and disbeliefs around his baseball career that came back from the verge of getting lost.

So, let’s dive into the details about Robinson to know more about his personal and professional journey that led him to the top after the initial hiccups a few years back.

Who is Kristian Robinson? Why is playing for Great Britain? Everything to know about him

Kristian Robinson is an outfielder in the Diamondbacks organization, and he’s been part of Great Britain’s roster for the 2026 WBC.

Well, Robinson was born on December 11, 2000, in Nassau, Bahamas. Still, he’s representing Great Britain in the tournament despite being a Bahamian by both nationality and ethnicity. Why? Because his eligibility to play for Great Britain comes from the tournament’s rules that allow players from places like the Bahamas, formerly a British colony, to qualify for the British team.

So while he is wearing Great Britain’s uniform at the WBC, he is still considered Bahamian in terms of his background and nationality.

Who are Kristian Robinson’s parents? Are his brothers also athletes

There isn’t much public information available about Kristian Robinson’s family. His father’s name is Keith Robinson, but details about his mother haven’t really been shared in major athletic profiles. What has been mentioned, though, is that his family has been a strong support system for him, especially during different stages of his career and recovery.

As for siblings, there isn’t any publicly available information about whether he has brothers.

Is he married? Everything to know

Kristian Robinson is married to Xokali Robinson. While her profession isn’t publicly known, her Instagram posts often give a glimpse into their happy family life with Robinson and their kids. The couple has a five-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.

Robinson has furthermore shared that his children played a big role in motivating him to return to baseball after the mental health struggles he faced during the COVID period. Talking about their impact on him, he once said, “My family is a lot of what I have to be thankful for when it comes to that.”

Kristian Robinson’s contract, salary, and net worth

As of 2025, Kristian Robinson earns an annual salary of about $700,000 and did not receive a signing bonus with that deal. His estimated net worth is around $3.2 million. Reportedly, he originally signed in 2017 with a $2.5 million signing bonus, which was a big step early in his professional career.

Later, in 2022, he signed a one-year contract worth $700,000. Beyond that, there isn’t much publicly available information about any newer contract terms or updates to his net worth.

All about his professional career

Well, Kristian Robinson has had a professional journey that really sets him apart. Back in 2020, when the pandemic disrupted baseball and shortened the MLB season, Robinson made a strong impression in the Arizona Fall League. He hit .319/.405/.449 and stole nine bases in just 19 games, quickly putting himself on the radar as a promising young prospect.

But soon after, he faced a serious personal challenge. Like many people during the COVID shutdown, Robinson struggled with isolation, and his mental health began to suffer more than he initially realized. The situation escalated into a major crisis, and reportedly, he was found walking along an interstate. He was arrested after an incident with an officer who was trying to get him off the road. The episode ultimately led to Robinson stepping away from baseball for nearly four years.

Eventually, with the support of his family and the Diamondbacks organization, Robinson worked his way back. His comeback officially began on May 30, 2023, when he returned to the field with the Visalia Rawhide at the Single-A level. He posted a .945 OPS in 43 games. His performance earned him a promotion to the Hillsboro Hops at the High-A level on July 13.

So, now, with Robinson competing in the WBC, his journey feels like it has come full circle, shaped by resilience and support.