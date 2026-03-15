Meet Luis Severino: Everything to Know About the Star Pitcher, Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Contract, and More.

Luis Severino proved he still possesses frontline stuff in his most recent spring outing for the Oakland Athletics. Working through four efficient innings, he fanned five batters while allowing only a solitary home run. Most encouraging was his velocity, with his fastball consistently sitting between 94–96 mph and touching 98. Now 32 and having navigated a career defined by both brilliance and resilience, Severino has become a beacon of hope for an Athletics fanbase. While he may no longer be the Bronx’s homegrown ace, his biting slider and veteran poise make him a potential cornerstone for Oakland in 2026. This resurgence isn’t just for his club; it’s a testament to the Dominican pride that has fueled his comeback.

Who is Luis Severino? Everything to know

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Known affectionately as “Sevy,” Luis Severino is a right-handed starting pitcher currently leading the Oakland Athletics’ rotation and the Dominican Republic’s national team. Born February 20, 1994, in Sabana de la Mar, the 6’2″ righty is a product of the rich baseball heritage of his island home. Proudly Dominican, Severino signed with the New York Yankees as a teenager in 2011. He enjoyed a meteoric rise, debuting in 2015 and quickly evolving into an All-Star. After a stint with the Mets in 2024 and a strong first year in Oakland, he is now focused on utilizing his veteran experience to guide the A’s while serving as a global ambassador for Dominican baseball.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As of March 15, 2026, Severino’s national pride is on full display as he takes the mound for the Dominican Republic in a massive World Baseball Classic semifinal against Team USA in Miami. This tournament marks a milestone for Severino, as it is his first time representing his home country on this stage. He has been stellar so far, notably striking out five batters over four sharp innings in a victory against the Netherlands. For “Sevy,” donning the Dominican jersey, emblazoned with the flag of the country that raised him, is the fulfillment of a childhood dream and a chance to bring a second WBC title to his nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Luis Severino’s parents? All you need to know

Severino’s journey began with his parents, Rafael and Matilde. Growing up in the humble coastal town of Sabana de la Mar, his parents instilled a tireless work ethic, prioritizing both his education and his baseball development. His mother, Matilde, famously broke into tears of joy when he signed his first professional contract, a moment that represented the collective success of their entire family. This foundation of Dominican family values helped him navigate the pressures of the MLB, and he remains deeply connected to his roots, often returning home to support the community that shaped him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are his wife and children? Everything to know about Rosmaly and the kids

Severino’s life off the diamond revolves around his wife, Rosmaly Porro Frechel, and their growing family. Married since 2019, the couple frequently shares glimpses of their life on social media. Severino often expresses his gratitude publicly, once posting: “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife… thank you for being my constant support. I love you.” They are the proud parents of daughters Abigail and Isabella, and a son, Luis Jr. Severino also embraces his role as a father to Chanel, Rosmaly’s daughter from a previous relationship. Rosmaly serves as the CEO of their joint foundation, which channels their national pride into providing educational resources and aid to the Dominican Republic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luis Severino, MLB contract, salary, and net worth, and more

Despite various injury setbacks, Severino’s talent has secured him significant financial success. In late 2024, he signed a landmark three-year, $67 million contract with the Athletics, the largest in franchise history. For the 2026 season, he is set to earn a base salary of $25 million and holds a $22 million player option for 2027. With total career earnings now exceeding $85 million, his estimated net worth sits between $30–35 million. For Severino, this wealth is a tool for reinvestment in his home country, further cementing his legacy as a Dominican icon who gives back.

A look at his professional career, stats, record, and more

Severino’s early years with the Yankees were legendary, highlighted by a 2017 season where he finished third in the Cy Young voting. Following a series of injuries, including Tommy John surgery in 2020, he has successfully transitioned into a savvy veteran. In 2025, his first year with the Athletics, he logged 162.2 innings and found his rhythm with a 3.10 ERA post-All-Star break. With over 1,000 career strikeouts, he remains a high-upside starter. As the 2026 season approaches, his performance in the WBC and his upcoming A’s starts will be pivotal in proving that his national pride and professional drive are a winning combination.