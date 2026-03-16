Meet Matt Festa: Everything About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Baseball careers often twist through unexpected cities, teams, and second chances. Matt Festa understands that journey well. The Staten Island native climbed slowly through minor leagues before reaching baseball’s brightest stage. Injuries, roster moves, and constant travel shaped his path. Still, he never stopped believing in his arm. Today, Festa continues chasing success in Major League Baseball while proudly representing his Italian heritage internationally.

Who is Matt Festa? Everything about the Italian-American pitcher

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Matthew Joseph Festa was born on March 11, 1993, in Brooklyn, New York. He spent most of his childhood years in the Staten Island neighborhoods of Bulls Head and Great Kills. Baseball filled many afternoons growing up. Festa admired the legendary New York Yankees while dreaming about pitching someday. He attended St. Joseph by the Sea High School and graduated in 2011. His path to professional baseball wasn’t immediate, though. Festa first played college baseball at Dominican College before transferring later. The right-hander eventually joined East Stroudsburg University and found his rhythm. His performance there turned impressive quickly.

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In 2016, Festa earned All-America honors after a dominant season on the mound. That year changed everything. The Seattle Mariners selected him in the seventh round of the MLB draft. Italian roots run through his family background as well. That connection led Festa to represent Italy internationally in the World Baseball Classic.

Who are Matt Festa’s parents? Meet Frank and Lynder Festa

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Matt Festa grew up in a close Staten Island household. His parents, Frank and Lynder Festa, supported sports from early childhood. Frank often encouraged competitive spirit during backyard games and youth leagues. Lynder focused on balancing school responsibilities alongside athletics. Family dinners often included pasta and meatballs, Festa’s favorite comfort meal. The household felt proudly Italian-American. Festa also grew up alongside two brothers, Joseph and Nick. The siblings regularly played basketball, football, and handball together. Those backyard competitions shaped his toughness and determination later in his professional career.

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Who is his wife? Everything about Danamarie McNicholl

Festa shares his life with journalist Danamarie McNicholl, now Danamarie McNicholl Festa. She works as a Fox News correspondent and award-winning reporter. Their relationship gradually became public across social media posts over several years. McNicholl frequently supported his career moves.

On October 2, 2024, Festa proposed during a romantic visit to The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. Her caption captured the whirlwind life they shared. She wrote, “4 teams, 3 years, 2 apartments, and 1 easy answer: YES 💍✨.” Just over a year later, they married in November 2025.

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The ceremony marked a joyful milestone after years of navigating baseball’s demanding lifestyle. Outside work, McNicholl built an impressive journalism career for herself. She holds degrees from Gonzaga University and Boston University.

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Matt Festa’s contract, salary, and net worth

Festa’s earnings grew steadily over the years, bouncing between MLB rosters and the minors. Early contracts followed standard pre-arbitration salaries. His pay gradually increased once he secured consistent major league appearances. By 2026, Festa signed a one-year arbitration deal worth $1,000,000 with the Cleveland Guardians. Previous seasons included league-minimum contracts with different organizations. Overall, his career earnings place his estimated net worth at several million dollars.

Contract breakdown (last five seasons)

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2026 Cleveland Guardians Arbitration contract $1,000,000 2025 Texas Rangers Free-agent restricted $760,000 2024 New York Mets / Rangers Free-agent contract $740,000 2023 Seattle Mariners system Pre-arbitration $725,200 2022 Seattle Mariners Pre-arbitration $700,000

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All about his professional career

Festa’s professional career began after the Mariners drafted him in 2016. He quickly impressed in the minors. His first season with Everett produced six wins and a respectable ERA. Development continued the following year with the Modesto Nuts. By 2018, Festa reached the major leagues. The Mariners promoted him on July 14 that season. His MLB debut finally arrived. He later appeared regularly during the 2019 campaign. However, injuries interrupted progress. In 2020, Festa underwent Tommy John surgery before the season began.

Recovery demanded patience and resilience. He returned to pitching again in 2021. Over time, his career included stops with the New York Mets and Texas Rangers. During 2022, Festa recorded his first major league save against Texas. Moments like that reminded everyone about his potential. In 2025, the Rangers eventually traded him to Cleveland. The Guardians soon promoted him back to their active roster.

Beyond MLB, Festa also pitched for Italy internationally. Wearing national colors meant something deeper than statistics. For Festa, baseball remains a long journey built on persistence, opportunity, and belief.