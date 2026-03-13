Meet Michael Soroka: Everything to Know About Him, Girlfriend, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Michael Soroka is one of the very determined pitchers to come out of Canada in recent years. Known for his calm and composed nature, the “Rock” has made quite a name for himself in Major League Baseball. Even though he had some bad injuries that kept him off the field for a while, he worked very hard to come back. Today, he is a great example of how to stay strong when things get difficult. Let’s dive into his life to know more about him.

Who is Michael Soroka? Everything to know about the Canadian pitcher

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Michael John Graydon Soroka was born on August 4, 1997, in Calgary, Canada. He is 28 years old and stands 6 feet 5 inches tall. He is a proud Canadian and grew up playing sports in the cold winters of Alberta.

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Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Aug 4, 2025 Chicago, Illinois, USA Chicago Cubs pitcher Michael Soroka 41 throws the ball against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Chicago Wrigley Field Illinois USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxBanksx 20250804_jhp_bb6_0120

Before he was a baseball star, Michael was actually a hockey goalie. Playing hockey helped him become very brave and focused. He was so good at baseball that he was picked to play in the major leagues straight out of high school. He is famous for a special type of pitch called a “sinker” that is very hard for hitters to hit.

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Who are Michael Soroka’s parents? Meet Sally and Gary Soroka

Michael reached the big leagues with a lot of help from his parents, Gary and Sally Soroka. His father, Gary, was a hockey player too. He has always been Michael’s best friend and goes to as many games as he can to cheer him on.

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His mother, Sally, was also a very important part of his life. Sadly, she passed away from a sickness called melanoma when Michael was only 12 years old. Even though she is gone, Michael still thinks about her and works hard to make her proud. His parents taught him how to be a good person and how to keep working hard even when life is sad or hard.

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Who is his girlfriend? Meet Blake Elizabeth Mohler

Michael Soroka is dating a woman named Blake Elizabeth Mohler. The two of them have been a couple since late 2023. Blake is a professional volleyball player. She plays a position called middle blocker for a team named the Indy Ignite. She went to Purdue University and was one of the best players in the country while she was there. She has even played volleyball in other countries, like Germany and France.

Being a professional athlete, Blake understands how much work it takes to be a star. They make a great team because they both know what it’s like to play sports at a high level.

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Michael Soroka: Contract, salary, and net worth

A talented pitcher, Michael has had a strong financial holding. For the 2026 season, he signed a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks worth $6,500,000. Through his entire career, he has earned more than $23 million. His net worth is estimated to be about $11.5 million.

Year Age Team Salary Total Cash 2026 28 Arizona Diamondbacks $6,500,000 $6,500,000 2025 27 Washington Nationals $9,000,000 $9,000,000 2024 26 Chicago White Sox $3,000,000 $3,000,000 2023 25 Atlanta Braves $2,800,000 $2,800,000 2022 24 Atlanta Braves $2,800,000 $2,800,000

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All about his professional career

Michael Soroka started his career with the Atlanta Braves in 2015. He was so good that he became an All-Star in 2019. That same year, he was named one of the best new players in the league. He also made history by being the youngest player to ever start the first game of the season for the Braves.

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After having a few years where he was hurt, he is now back and pitching well. He has played for the White Sox and the Nationals, and now he is with the Diamondbacks. He has also won an award for being the best Canadian baseball player. All that being said, it’ll be exciting for everyone to see him keep pitching in 2026.