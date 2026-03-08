Meet Nate Eaton: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

One of the big advantages for Great Britain in this WBC is that a few players on their roster already have MLB experience. While names like Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Kristian Robinson often get the spotlight, Nate Eaton is another player bringing valuable experience after coming through the Red Sox organization while representing Great Britain in the tournament.

But Eaton’s story has an interesting twist.

Growing up, baseball actually wasn’t his first love, but wrestling was. So how did someone passionate about wrestling end up carving out a path in professional baseball and eventually reaching the WBC stage? Let’s take a closer look at Eaton’s journey, from his early interests to his rise in the game and what led him to represent Great Britain on the international stage.

Who is Nate Eaton? Why is he playing for Great Britain? Everything to know about him

Nate Eaton currently plays as an infielder/outfielder in the Red Sox organization as of 2026. Known for his versatility on the field, he first made his MLB debut with the City Royals in 2022.

Eaton was born on December 22, 1996, in Chester, Virginia, and both his nationality and ethnicity are American. However, thanks to the eligibility rules of the WBC, players can represent countries tied to their heritage. And because of those rules, Eaton can suit up for the Great Britain national baseball team in the 2026 tournament.

So while he grew up in the United States, Eaton is representing Great Britain on the international stage at this WBC through his family heritage, adding another experienced player to their roster.

