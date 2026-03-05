Meet Robbie Perkins: All About Australian Baseball Star’s Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Contract, and More

WBC is on, and here comes its first home run. Australian slugger Robbie Perkins scored the massive hit off Chinese Taipei’s P.Y. Chen. So now, MLB fans might be unfamiliar with Perkins, but if you recall, he signed a minor league deal with the Rockies back in 2012. However, he didn’t make his major league debut and played for the next few years.

Later on, Perkins stayed within the Aussie national boundary and played for the Canberra Cavalry and is currently playing for the Brisbane Bandits. However, with scoring the first homer of the WBC 2026, Perkins is back in talks, and honestly, what a way to announce his return. So now, let’s dive into more details about the Australian’s personal and professional life, along with his contract details.

Who is Robbie Perkins? Everything to know

Robbie Perkins is an Australian descendant who has become one of the standout players in the Australian Baseball League and a key member of the Australian national baseball team. Reportedly, as of March 2026, he’s widely regarded as one of the most successful players in the modern era of the league. After a dominant season with the Brisbane Bandits, he earned the 2025/26 ABL MVP award.

Moreover, Perkins has also been a longtime cornerstone of the Canberra Cavalry, where he became the franchise’s all-time home run leader. And recently, he reached the rare milestone of 400 ABL games played, moving into second place on the modern-era all-time hits list. Now, with his WBC homer, he just announced his greatness to the world.

He is reported to be of Australian ethnicity.

Who are Robbie Perkins’s parents? Is he married? Everything that you should know

Robbie Perkins grew up in Canberra, where he first started playing baseball as a child. Although the names of his parents haven’t been publicly listed in official profiles from the MLB or the Australian Baseball League, we can assume that his early life in Canberra played an important role in shaping his baseball journey.

And as for his personal life, there hasn’t been any official public record or announcement confirming that Perkins is married.

This is a developing story… Keep an eye on this space to know more about his personal and contract details…