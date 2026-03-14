Meet Ronald Acuña Jr.: Everything To Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Baseball fans know the electricity whenever Ronald Acuña Jr. steps onto the field. The Venezuelan superstar blends raw power, blazing speed, and fearless swagger every single night. His record-breaking seasons, family life, and remarkable rise keep fans constantly curious. Here’s a closer look at his biography, parents, marriage, contract, and career journey.

Who is Ronald Acuña Jr.? Everything to know about the Venezuelan star

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Born December 18, 1997, in La Guaira, Ronald José Acuña Blanco grew up around baseball diamonds. His family already lived inside baseball culture, which shaped his early dreams. Venezuelan neighborhoods often revolve around street games, laughter, and dusty, improvised fields. He spent countless afternoons swinging bats made from worn wooden sticks nearby.

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His father once played professional baseball, so lessons started early at home. That upbringing created a fearless approach that later defined his explosive playing style. Scouts eventually noticed the teenager’s speed, raw strength, and effortless hitting ability. Soon, the Atlanta Braves signed him internationally in 2014 for a modest bonus.

Acuña quickly rose through the minor leagues, turning heads with remarkable athleticism everywhere. By 2018, he debuted in Major League Baseball as one of the sport’s brightest prospects. The young outfielder combines power, speed, and confidence rarely seen together today. Fans admire his joy, flair, and ability to change games instantly.

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Ethnically, Acuña represents Venezuela’s rich Latino baseball heritage and Caribbean sporting identity. Like many Venezuelan stars, he grew up idolizing legends like Miguel Cabrera. That influence helped shape his relentless drive and confident personality on the field. Today, he stands among baseball’s most electrifying modern superstars.

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Who are Ronald Acuña Jr.’s parents? All about Ronald Acuña Sr. and Leonelis Blanco

Behind Acuña’s highlight plays stands a family deeply rooted in baseball tradition. His father, Ronald Acuña Sr., once played minor league baseball professionally. He also represented Venezuela internationally during the 2011 Pan American Games. Growing up, young Ronald learned the game through stories and backyard drills.

Those lessons weren’t always formal training sessions inside fancy facilities either. Sometimes they happened on neighborhood fields surrounded by friends and relatives. His father taught discipline, patience, and respect for baseball’s long traditions. Those values had stuck long before scouts arrived to watch the talented teenager play.

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Meanwhile, his mother, Leonelis Blanco, provided stability in their busy household. Raising four sons meant constant noise, laughter, and sports equipment everywhere. Yet she encouraged Ronald’s ambitions while keeping family life grounded and balanced.

Baseball runs deeply across their extended family, too. Several cousins and relatives also played professional baseball across different leagues. That environment made success feel possible even during challenging early years. For Acuña, family always remains the strongest foundation behind his growing fame.

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Who is his wife? Everything about Maria Laborde and their relationship timeline

Away from stadium noise, Acuña shares life with his wife, Maria Laborde. Their relationship began quietly several years before marriage and international headlines. The couple first met around 2019 and quickly formed a strong connection. Over time, their relationship grew as his baseball career soared. By January 2023, he proposed, and the couple happily announced their engagement. Together, they welcomed two young sons, building a close-knit family around baseball life.

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Then came an unforgettable day in August 2023 in Los Angeles. Acuña married Maria in a private morning ceremony surrounded by close relatives. The wedding happened quickly because her visa restrictions required urgent decisions. Without marriage, she would’ve returned to Venezuela away from their children months.

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After the ceremony, Acuña rushed straight to Dodger Stadium that evening. There, the Braves star smashed a dramatic grand slam later that night. The home run also helped him reach the historic thirty-home-run, sixty-steal milestone. Few athletes experience wedding mornings followed by record-breaking performances hours later. Their story reflects love, sacrifice, and life around unpredictable professional schedules.

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Ronald Acuña Jr. contract, salary, and net worth

Acuña secured financial stability early after signing a massive contract extension. In 2019, the Atlanta Braves offered him an eight-year deal worth $100 million. At just twenty-one years old, he became the youngest player to sign such a contract.

His salary gradually increased over the arbitration years as performance continued to rise. Early seasons paid modest amounts before larger salaries were paid later during the extension. By 2026, Acuña will earn roughly $17 million annually under the same deal. The contract also includes team options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

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Thanks to salaries, endorsements, and bonuses, his estimated net worth exceeds $50 million. Despite wealth, teammates often describe him as playful, energetic, and surprisingly humble.

Contract breakdown (last five seasons)

2026 Atlanta Braves $17,000,000 2025 Atlanta Braves $17,000,000 2024 Atlanta Braves $17,000,000 2023 Atlanta Braves $17,000,000 2022 Atlanta Braves $15,000,000

All about his professional career

Acuña’s professional journey began quietly when Braves scouts discovered him in 2014. The organization signed him internationally, recognizing extraordinary talent in the teenager. Over the next several seasons, he dominated minor league pitching everywhere. By 2018, the Braves finally promoted him to Major League Baseball. He immediately impressed fans with home runs, stolen bases, and fearless energy. That rookie season earned him National League Rookie of the Year honors.

Soon afterward, Acuña developed into baseball’s most exciting power-speed superstar. During 2019, he joined the prestigious 30-30 club before turning twenty-two. His explosive combination of speed and power created endless highlight moments. The defining year arrived during 2023 when history unfolded dramatically.

Acuña recorded forty-one home runs and seventy-three stolen bases that season. That performance made him the first player ever to reach the 40-70 milestone. Naturally, he captured the National League Most Valuable Player award unanimously. His production also led Major League Baseball in runs, hits, and total bases.

In 2024, another setback arrived when he suffered a torn knee ligament injury. The injury ended his season early, frustrating both fans and teammates. Yet determination defined his comeback story the following season. By 2025, Acuña returned swinging aggressively again and regained All-Star form. The Braves star continues chasing records while inspiring young Venezuelan athletes everywhere. His journey still unfolds, powered by talent, family support, and fearless confidence.