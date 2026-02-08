Meet Ryuhei Sotani: Everything to know about Japanese pitcher, Wife, Parents, Net worth, Contract and More

Is MLB about to witness another Japanese fireballer? Enter Ryuhei Sotani, the latest sensation being added to the same list as Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, and Tatsuya Imai. Sotani is still a long way from the MLB spotlight, but he’s already turning heads back home. Notably, his recent outings against Korea and his breakout appearance with Team Japan at the WBC have put him in the spotlight.

So, who exactly is Ryuhei Sotani, and why is he suddenly on everyone’s radar? Let’s take a closer look.

Who is Ryuhei Sotani? Everything to know

Ryuhei Sotani is a Japanese right-hander currently pitching for the Orix Buffaloes in NPB. He made his pro debut in April 2023, and by 2024, he was already a regular in Orix’s rotation, stepping into a much bigger role after ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto left for MLB. So, consider him as a spiritual successor of Yamamoto.

Well, Sotani’s 2025 numbers don’t exactly jump off the page at first glance: 21 appearances, an 8–8 record, a 4.01 ERA, and 102 SOs across 114⅓ innings. Solid, but not eye-popping. But that perception changed in a hurry during his recent outing against Korea.

“I’ve been able to play baseball thanks to the support of so many people, and I want to give back to them in some small way… I want to express my gratitude through my play,” Sotani said after being selected in the WBC.

Starting the opening game on November 15, Sotani was lights-out with three perfect innings, no hits, no runs, and a pair of strikeouts. His fastball touched 151 km/h, which is authoritative for a prospect. This time, though, the world would see Sotani’s fireballs in the upcoming WBC.

Who are Ryuhei Sotani’s parents? All you need to know

There is very limited public information available regarding Sotani’s parents. His father is Hirokazu Sotani and is 52 years old. He works at a local town hall in their hometown. There is no more information available about Sotani’s mother or his family background.

From Ichiro Suzuki to Shohei Ohtani and others, Japan has gifted some of the best baseball stars. Hence, for the newcomers, there’s no dearth of motivation for taking up baseball as the chosen profession.

Is he married? When did he get married? Get to know the details

Based on what’s publicly known, Ryuhei Sotani tied the knot on December 22, 2025. He shared the news on Instagram, keeping it low-key but heartfelt.

“This is a personal matter, but I recently registered my marriage. With more to protect, I will approach baseball with even more responsibility and resolve. I would appreciate your continued support,” he wrote.

The couple had been together for four years before officially submitting their marriage registration on the 22nd, marking a big milestone in Sotani’s life, both on and off the field.

Ryuhei Sotani’s NPB contract, salary, and net worth

Sotani is now in his fourth season with the Orix Buffaloes, and the investment the club made in him early on says a lot about how highly they’ve always rated his potential. Selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Hakuoh University, he signed a deal that came with a hefty 100 million yen signing bonus, plus another 50 million yen tied to performance incentives.

For his rookie season in 2023, Sotani earned an annual salary of 16 million yen, with that figure climbing steadily as his role expanded. Now, taking his signing bonus and rising yearly salaries into account, his net worth is estimated to fall somewhere between 250 million and 350 million yen through 2026!

Surely, that’s not bad at all for a pitcher who’s still early in his pro career.

Inside his professional career

Sotani first burst into the Japanese national baseball scene as the top pick in the 2022 draft out of Hakuoh University. And guess what? He’s been building momentum ever since. Now in his third full season as a pro, he’s firmly held onto a spot in the starting rotation and put together the best year of his career so far, finishing with eight wins to go along with eight losses.

His progress didn’t go unnoticed. He earned a call-up to Samurai Japan in November and has since found himself on the current WBC roster. Hence, all signs point to a pitcher on a steady upward curve.

Now, if this trajectory continues, it’s hard not to wonder when an MLB debut comes into the picture. Following the path carved out by the Japanese stars before him, Sotani looks like the next name to keep circled for a future move across the Pacific.