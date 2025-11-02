Meet Seranthony Dominguez: Everything to know about his Wife, Parents, Net worth, Contract and More

“Sometimes in life, when people tell you things to bring you down, you can use that as motivation. That’s what I did.” Those words belong to Seranthony Dominguez. Well, they sum up a man who wouldn’t allow doubt to define him. Tonight, with the whole baseball world watching, he is on the edge of history. He is pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series against the Mighty Dodgers. This is a moment that seemed unattainable for an overweight boy from the Dominican Republic who was told he would never make it.

Who is Seranthony Dominguez? Everything to know

Seranthony Ambioris Dominguez Taveras was born on November 25, 1994, in Esperanza, Valverde Province, Dominican Republic. He joined as an international free agent in 2011 and made his major league debut on May 7, 2018. He stood out right away with his blistering fastball and amazing strikeout rates. In his first six major league games, he didn’t give up any hits, runs, or walks, which made it clear that he had arrived.

His journey included a conversion from starter to reliever, Tommy John surgery, and a full return to form that proved talent alone wasn’t enough—grit was required too. On July 29, 2024, during a doubleheader at Camden Yards, he was traded from Baltimore to Toronto. He strolled across the field to join his new team and jogged in from a separate bullpen to face hitters he had called comrades that morning.

Who are Seranthony Dominguez’s parents?

His father, Guillermo, is a dairy farmer, and Seranthony, the oldest of six children, worked at a car wash and on a chicken farm as a boy to help the family make ends meet. The unusual name came with an origin story: after his parents saw a character named “Seranthony” on a TV show, they decided to give their firstborn the regal-sounding designation, which he embraced proudly, once saying, “It’s pretty cool, because I don’t know any other Seranthonys.”

He was born and raised in Esperanza, a town of about 70,000 people in the Valverde province. He chose baseball to help his family improve their finances. They lived near a ballfield, and young Seranthony spent hours there practicing his skills, often until sunset.

This hard work helped him develop a strong arm, which took him far beyond that dusty Dominican field to the greatest stage.

Who is his wife? Everything to know

Dominguez is married to Darlina Sarahi Villanueva, and they have two sons, Saimon and Sander. During the COVID pandemic, while Sarahi was pregnant back home in the Dominican Republic, Dominguez faced many emotions. He focused on recovering quickly from his Tommy John surgery. Their relationship survived the challenges of distance and uncertainty during this time.

Dominguez likes to keep things simple—when he’s not at Citizens Bank Park or on the road, he is content to spend quiet time at home with Sarahi and their two young sons.

He enjoys playing PlayStation during his downtime, balancing the demands of professional baseball with family life. The couple maintains a relatively private existence away from the spotlight despite his rising profile in Major League Baseball.

Seranthony Dominguez Net Worth in 2025

With MLB earnings including a guaranteed salary of $8 million in 2025 and several endorsement opportunities typical of MLB relief pitchers, Dominguez’s net worth is estimated in the $8–10 million range. His financial journey reflects years of perseverance through setbacks, including Tommy John surgery that threatened to derail his career entirely.

Known for modest lifestyle habits, he invests in family, youth development in Dominican communities, and quietly supports local programs—though he maintains a low public profile off the field.

He signed a 2-year, $7,250,000 contract extension with Philadelphia, including a club option for 2025. His earnings represent not just personal success but financial security for the family that sacrificed so much to support his dreams.

Seranthony Dominguez’s MLB contract, salary, and bonuses

Dominguez signed a two-year, $7.25 million contract agreement with the Philadelphia Phillies in February 2023. This means he made around $3.625 million a year. He was in the last year of his deal with the Baltimore Orioles and was making roughly $8 million this season until they moved him to the Blue Jays on July 29, 2025.

While not all the details of his bonuses are public, his contract is typical for a relief pitcher: it has a moderate guaranteed salary and bonuses based on games, innings, and maybe saves, indicating his role is performance-based.

Inside his professional career

He made his MLB debut in 2018 and was 2–5 with 16 saves, a 2.95 ERA, and 74 strikeouts in 58 innings, averaging 11.5 strikeouts per 9 innings. His 16 saves tied Jack Meyer (1955) for the most by any Phillies rookie reliever. Baseball America named him to its 2018 MLB All-Rookie Team.

In 2022, Dominguez made his return after Tommy John surgery, posting a 2-0 record with two saves and a 1.69 ERA across nine postseason appearances, pitching 10.2 innings. His postseason debut was historic—he began with 18 strikeouts and zero walks, the most strikeouts before issuing a walk by any pitcher to start a postseason career in MLB history. He earned a World Series Game 1 win after pitching 1.2 scoreless innings in Philadelphia’s comeback victory.

The 2023 season saw no postseason appearances (0-0, 0.00 ERA in 5.1 IP with six games). In 2024, he appeared briefly in two postseason games with Baltimore (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.2 IP). The 2025 season with Toronto marked his resurgence: 2-0 record with a 3.48 ERA across 11 postseason games, pitching 10.1 innings with 10 strikeouts. His four-seam fastball topped out at 101 mph throughout his career, complemented by a devastating slider.