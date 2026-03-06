Meet Shugo Maki: Everything To Know About the Japanese WBC Star, Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Shugo Maki stands at around 1.78 meters tall and has a powerful build. He bats right-handed and throws right-handed comfortably. His main defensive home sits at second base today. Sometimes managers shift him to first base when lineup balance changes.

Who is Shugo Maki? Everything to know

Shugo Maki grew up swinging bats in quiet Nagano neighborhoods. Born April twenty first, nineteen ninety eight, in Nakano city. The region sits amid mountains, quiet streets, and a tight-knit community. Baseball fields weren’t glamorous, but kids played endlessly every afternoon there. Maki joined early, following his older brother into youth baseball. Coaches noticed something immediately: his fearless swings and surprising natural strength. By elementary school, he already batted fourth in youth games. That confidence never really left him later.

Through the 2025 season, he built impressive offensive numbers. His career average sits near .293 with strong home run totals. Those numbers arrived quickly after his professional debut in 2021.

Ethnically, Maki is Japanese, raised deeply within Nagano’s local culture. That background shaped his grounded personality and strong work ethic. Teammates often describe him as energetic and joyful in clubhouse conversations. Fans notice the same energy after big hits.

Who are Shugo Maki’s parents? Is he married? Everything that you should know

Family played a massive role in shaping Maki’s early baseball journey. His mother, Sunami Maki, runs a beauty salon called “Coco.” The shop is located in Nakano and serves many local residents. Both parents worked full-time throughout his childhood. Because of that schedule, Maki often practiced baseball with his grandfather.

His grandfather, Yosaku Sato, built a homemade batting net outside. That backyard setup became Maki’s first training facility. They practiced nearly every day, focusing on free, powerful swings. Those sessions built the hitting style fans admire today.

Maki eventually built his own family, too. In December twenty twenty two, he married his longtime partner. She studied with him earlier during university days. While Maki chased professional baseball dreams, she worked a normal office job. The couple welcomed their first child in June twenty twenty four. Maki often credits his wife for emotional balance during demanding seasons.

Shugo Maki, NPB contract, salary, and net worth

Maki entered professional baseball during the 2020 NPB draft. The Yokohama DeNA BayStars selected him during the second round. Soon after, he signed his first professional agreement with the club. That rookie deal included a signing bonus of around seventy-seven million yen. His starting annual salary was roughly 13 million yen.

Strong rookie performance quickly increased his market value dramatically. Contracts improved steadily as he became a lineup cornerstone. Multi-year extensions followed once his consistent twenty-home run seasons arrived. By mid-decade, he secured stable, high-value professional agreements. Those deals reflect his importance to the BayStars offense.

Although exact yearly figures fluctuate, Maki earns significant NPB income today. His estimated net worth continues to grow through contracts and bonuses. Unlike some stars, endorsement activity remains relatively limited. Most of his earnings still come from baseball contracts.

All about his professional career

Maki’s professional story began with an immediate impact during the rookie season. He debuted on March 26, twenty twenty one, against the Yomiuri Giants. That first year stunned many observers across Nippon Professional Baseball. He hit .314 with twenty-two home runs as a rookie. Even more impressive, he smashed thirty-five doubles. That number broke the long-standing rookie record.

One unforgettable moment arrived on August twenty-fifth, twenty twenty one. Maki completed a rare cycle against the Hanshin Tigers. A rookie accomplishing that feat shocked baseball fans everywhere. Awards soon followed, recognizing his breakout season performance.

His production never slowed during later seasons either. He posted over twenty home runs annually between 2021 and 2024. All-Star selections arrived repeatedly across those years. The Best Nine awards recognized him as an elite second baseman.

The BayStars reached a major milestone during the 2024 season. They captured the Japan Series championship after a long drought. Maki delivered crucial offense throughout the postseason. One huge three-run homer shifted momentum in a key series game. That swing helped push Yokohama closer toward the title.

International baseball soon welcomed his powerful bat, too. Maki represented Japan during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. During the tournament, he launched two memorable home runs. One came against China, igniting celebration inside Tokyo Dome. Another arrived during the championship game against the United States. Japan ultimately captured the global title after a dramatic final innings.

Today, Maki stands among Nippon Professional Baseball’s brightest young stars. His swing produces power while still maintaining consistent contact. Teammates appreciate his positivity and energetic celebrations after victories. Fans love the joyful personality behind those powerful swings. And at only his late twenties, his story still continues to grow. ⚾