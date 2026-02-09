Meet Tomoyuki Sugano: Everything to Know About the Ex-Orioles Star Pitcher, Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Contract, and More

When fans talk about Japanese stars in MLB, the spotlight usually lands on the Dodgers’ trio: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki. Lately, names like Tatsuya Imai and Kazuma Okamoto have also been gaining serious buzz after making their MLB moves this year. But while all those bright lights shine, one Japanese free agent has mostly flown under the radar: Tomoyuki Sugano.

He may have spent just one season in MLB with the Orioles, but he’s a true veteran of NPB. His numbers from the past six years may make even some of the biggest Japanese names look a little less dominant! But as Sugano is set to represent Team Japan in the WBC, attention is swinging back his way.

Who is Tomoyuki Sugano? Everything to know

Tomoyuki Sugano has long been one of the most dominant pitchers in NPB, even if his MLB exposure so far has been pretty limited. Surely, his one-year stint with the Orioles didn’t exactly jump off the page. But it also doesn’t tell the full story.

For reference, from 2013 to 2024, Sugano was the steady ace at the top of the Yomiuri Giants’ rotation, building a resume that few pitchers in Japan can match.

“From 2013-24, Tomoyuki Sugano was a stalwart atop the Yomiuri Giants’ rotation in Nippon Professional Baseball,” MLB.com reports.

Back in NPB, he’s as decorated as they come with three Central League MVPs, two Eiji Sawamura Awards, three league wins titles, and eight All-Star selections. That’s sustained excellence over more than a decade.

Now a free agent, Sugano has another chance to remind everyone what he can do. We hope a strong showing in the upcoming WBC could easily put him back on MLB radars. After all, 4.64 ERA with the Orioles isn’t a bad introduction to the big leagues!

Who are Tomoyuki Sugano’s parents?

Sugano grew up with baseball. The game was basically part of his family DNA.

His grandfather, Mitsugu Hara, was well known in college baseball. His uncle, Tatsunori Hara, was a star at the professional level, and his father, Takashi Sugano, was himself a college baseball draft prospect.

Tomoyuki’s own spark for the sport came early. He became hooked on baseball after watching his uncle’s retirement game in 1995, right before he started elementary school.

While there isn’t much public information about his mother, it’s fair to say that baseball was influenced at home. His father played a huge role in shaping Sugano’s decision to pursue the game as a career.

When did he get married? Does he have kids? Get to know the details

There’s very limited information available about Sugano’s married life. Sugano prefers to keep his personal life firmly away from the public eye as much as possible. While plenty of players from his generation are active on social media, he’s taken the opposite route, choosing privacy over publicity.

But as of 2024, he’s reportedly single. There’s no public record of relationships or children, which only reinforces the idea that Sugano has made baseball, and the demanding grind that comes with it, his top priority.

Tomoyuki Sugano, baseball contract, salary, and net worth

Sugano’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. It is built largely on his status as one of NPB’s highest-paid pitchers.

Most of his income came during his time with the Yomiuri Giants, along with endorsements and sponsorship deals. He also cashed in during his MLB stint, signing a one-year, $13 million deal with the Orioles for the 2025 season.

But now back on the free-agent market, it’s a bit of a waiting game. Once he finds his next landing spot, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of contract comes together, and whether it opens the next chapter of his career.

Inside his professional career

Sugano’s professional journey started in 2013. He made his pro debut on March 30. That season, he logged 176 innings and finished with a 13–6 record, a 3.12 ERA, 155 SOs, and even tossed a complete game. He played a key role in helping his team win the league championship and capped it off by earning a special Rookie of the Year honor.

Fast forward to 2020, and Sugano was still dealing.

He put together a dominant 13–2 season with a sparkling 1.97 ERA. A run that really turned heads and drew serious attention from MLB scouts.

And now, after wrapping up his stint with the Orioles, where he went 10–10 with a 4.64 ERA, Sugano is gearing up for his next big moment, taking the mound once again in the World Baseball Classic.