Meet Vinnie Pasquantino: Everything To Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Vinnie Pasquantino has become one of the most intriguing hitters in Major League Baseball today. The Kansas City Royals first baseman is known for his patience at the plate and consistent power. Away from baseball, he shares a close life with his wife, Ryann, while continuing to grow his career in the majors.

Who is Vinnie Pasquantino? Everything to know about the Italian player

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Vinnie Pasquantino has quietly grown into one of baseball’s most interesting hitters. The first baseman plays for the Kansas City Royals in Major League Baseball. Fans often call him “Pasquatch,” a nickname that matches his towering presence. He was born on October 10, 1997, in Richmond, Virginia. Baseball quickly became part of his everyday life growing up. He developed a reputation for discipline at the plate and strong contact hitting.

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His college baseball career unfolded at Old Dominion University. Coaches there noticed his calm approach and consistent offensive production. Pasquantino slowly turned into one of the program’s most reliable hitters. The Royals selected him during the 2019 MLB Draft. Scouts admired his patient batting style and power potential. He worked steadily through the minor leagues before reaching the majors.

Pasquantino’s heritage also shapes a big part of his identity. He proudly carries Italian roots through his family background. That connection later opened doors on the international baseball stage. He represents Italy in the World Baseball Classic. The decision came partly from family pride and personal heritage. His ancestors trace their origins back to Rome and regions around Niagara Falls. International baseball gave him another platform to express that identity. Wearing Italy’s uniform means honoring his surname and family history. It’s something he takes seriously whenever international tournaments arrive.

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Today, Pasquantino stands among the Royals’ key hitters. His mix of patience and power continues attracting attention across baseball. The Italian-American slugger still feels like a player whose best years remain ahead.

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Who are Vinnie Pasquantino’s parents? Meet Dennis and Jennifer Pasquantino

Behind Pasquantino’s calm personality stands a close and supportive family. His parents, Dennis and Jennifer Pasquantino, played huge roles in shaping his journey. They encouraged sports, discipline, and patience throughout his childhood years. Dennis followed his son’s baseball journey closely from the beginning. He helped nurture Vinnie’s love for the game early. Family members often describe Dennis as passionate about sports traditions. Jennifer provided balance and stability at home during Vinnie’s upbringing. She supported his dreams while emphasizing education and strong character. Friends say she helped keep things grounded during stressful baseball seasons.

He also grew up alongside his brother, Zach. The siblings share a close relationship even as their schedules have changed in adulthood. Zach later started a family of his own. Vinnie remains particularly close to Zach’s daughter, Lennox. Family gatherings often revolve around baseball stories and shared memories. Another important influence in his life is his grandfather, Dennis. The elder Dennis carried a strong Italian heritage through generations. He often spoke proudly about the family’s roots.

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Those stories left a lasting impression on the young baseball player. They shaped Pasquantino’s decision to represent Italy internationally. Honoring his grandfather became part of that choice. Family pride now connects directly to his international baseball career. When Pasquantino leads Italy onto the field, those family ties remain visible.

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Who is his wife? Everything you should know about Ryann Pasquantino

Pasquantino’s life away from baseball centers around his wife, Ryann Pasquantino. Their relationship began long before his professional baseball fame. Over time, it grew into a strong partnership. The couple got engaged in September 2022. He proposed at Jacob L. Loose Park in Kansas City. The moment came after the Royals finished their final home game.

Photos from the proposal quickly appeared on their social media pages. Friends and fans celebrated the milestone alongside the couple. They officially married in December 2023. The wedding marked another memorable chapter in Pasquantino’s personal life. Ryann, whose maiden name is Harris, was born on May 20, 1999. She grew up in Dublin, Ohio, within a very athletic family. Her parents are Jack Harris and Christine Woodruff.

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She also has four siblings. Those include Dustin and Cole Woodruff, plus Alexis and Sydney Harris. Sports remained a constant theme within their household. Ryann once played collegiate soccer for Old Dominion University. She served as a defender for the Monarchs between 2017 and 2018. Earlier, she starred at Dublin Coffman High School. She captained the team and won four OCC championships. Leadership came naturally during those years.

Academically, Ryann excelled as well. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a biology degree. Her strong grades earned recognition on the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Outside of school, she worked coaching youth soccer camps. She also served as a peer collaborator during college. Today, Ryann balances her athletic background with a supportive partnership. She often attends games while cheering Pasquantino from the stands.

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Vinnie Pasquantino’s contract, salary, and net worth

Pasquantino’s financial journey mirrors his steady climb through professional baseball. Early contracts were modest during his pre-arbitration seasons. Each year brought better earnings gradually. He signed a two-year, $11.1 million arbitration extension with the Kansas City Royals. The deal secures his salary through the 2027 MLB season. In 2026, he earns a base salary of $4.2 million. The following season, his pay is raised to $6.9 million.

Performance incentives could increase his earnings even further. Plate appearances and major awards trigger additional bonus payments. Strong MVP voting results could add millions through contract escalators. All-MLB honors also come with significant bonus rewards. Pasquantino remains under team control before reaching free agency in 2029. By then, his market value could climb dramatically. Estimated earnings place his net worth in the multi-million-dollar range. Most of that wealth comes directly from baseball contracts.

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Contract breakdown (last five seasons)

2027 29 Arbitration $6,900,000 2026 28 Arbitration Extension $4,200,000 2025 27 Pre-Arbitration $793,250 2024 26 Pre-Arbitration $752,750 2023 25 Pre-Arbitration $725,500

Earlier contracts also included a $700,000 rookie salary during 2022. His initial signing bonus in 2019 was around $125,000.

All about his professional career

Pasquantino’s professional story began when the Royals drafted him in 2019. The organization believed strongly in his disciplined approach. He started climbing the minor league system immediately. Coaches praised his ability to control the strike zone. Walks often came as easily as base hits. That patient style separated him from many young power hitters. He rarely chased pitches outside the strike zone. By 2022, he earned his long-awaited MLB promotion. The debut marked a huge moment for the young first baseman.

His early major league seasons showed flashes of impressive hitting ability. Fans quickly embraced his nickname “Pasquatch.” Teammates also respect his calm personality in the clubhouse. He studies pitchers carefully and adjusts during at-bats. International baseball added another layer to his career story. Pasquantino represents Italy in global tournaments such as the World Baseball Classic. Family history influenced that decision deeply.

His grandfather’s Italian heritage became a guiding factor. By the 2026 tournament, Pasquantino will even captain the Italian national team. That leadership role reflects his growing reputation. From Richmond roots to international baseball leadership, his journey continues to evolve. The Royals slugger still appears far from his final chapter.