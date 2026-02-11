Meet Yuki Matsumoto: Everything to Know About the Japanese Pitcher, Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Samurai Japan’s WBC roster is stacked with superstar names like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Munetaka Murakami. But it’s the first-timers coming off dominant NPB seasons who are starting to steal the spotlight. After the buzz around Ryuhei Sotani and Tomoyuki Sugano, attention has now shifted to another intriguing name: 29-year-old Yuki Matsumoto.

Matsumoto began his career as a slugger, then reinvented himself as a starting pitcher before carving out a role in the bullpen. And that successful transition has earned him a call-up to Samurai Japan and a spot in his first World Baseball Classic. As he steps onto baseball’s biggest international stage, let’s take a closer look at his journey.

Who is Yuki Matsumoto? Everything to know

Matsumoto’s baseball story began with his bat. Around 2008, he started sharpening his two-way skill set, pitching right-handed while hitting from left.

“His breakout year came in 2008, when he switched to the second baseman position and pitched in 25 games, helping his team win the national championship,” PacificLeague.com reports.

That versatility really showed during his second year at Morioka University Affiliated High School.

Matsumoto helped lead the team to the 85th National High School Baseball Invitational Tournament, taking the mound while also hitting in the heart of the lineup. One of his standout moments came in the second round, when he delivered a gritty 8⅔-inning performance as the starter.

However, once he joined the SoftBank Hawks in 2014, his career took a clear turn.

Matsumoto gradually moved away from being a power hitter, first settling in as a starting pitcher and later transitioning into a relief role.

Who are Yuki Matsumoto’s parents? All you need to know

There’s no public information available about Yuki Matsumoto’s parents. Based on the limited facts, Matsumoto’s family played a big part in shaping his baseball journey.

He grew up with an older brother, who was instrumental in getting him into the game.

Matsumoto’s first taste of baseball came when he was about five years old. He would tag along with his brother to practices for the local Minami Seya Lions youth team, soaking in the atmosphere and learning the game almost by osmosis.

Given how early that exposure started, it’s hard to imagine his rise in the Japanese baseball scene without the steady support and influence of his family.

Is he married? Know the details

Matsumoto is married to Kaida Juri, who was a former member of the Japanese all-girls music band, SDN48.

Further, he prefers to keep his life private.

Yuki Matsumoto: NPB contract, salary, and net worth

Matsumoto is earning 180 million yen this season, nearly 40 million yen jump from last year. That’s surely a clear sign of how much his stock has risen.

While there isn’t much information out there about the details of his contract or his overall net worth, the trajectory is pretty telling. A long run of success at the top level of Japanese baseball has certainly translated into a solid fortune back home.

Inside his professional career

Yuki Matsumoto’s rise really took off when the Hawks made him the first overall pick in the 2014 NPB Draft. Notably, his power arsenal, which includes a fastball that could touch 94mph, made him a runaway success.

Then, a new chapter started for Matsumoto when he made his NPB debut in 2016 against the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles. In that game, he picked up a strikeout with his fastball, topping out at 141 km/h.

Since 2020, Matsumoto has settled into the closer’s role, and he’s thrived there.

In 2025, he appeared in 51 games for the Hawks and posted a mere 1.07 ERA, firmly establishing himself as one of the most reliable arms in NPB.

Now, as he prepares for his WBC debut, all eyes will be on the right-hander’s fastball. And if he dominates the international stage, MLB teams will likely start noticing.