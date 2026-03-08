Meet Yusei Kikuchi: Everything to Know About the Japanese Pitcher, Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Yusei Kikuchi has carved out a unique path in Major League Baseball through persistence and steady growth. The left-handed pitcher from Japan gradually established himself in big-league rotations after making the jump from Nippon Professional Baseball. He began his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners, later pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros before eventually joining the Los Angeles Angels. With the Angels, Kikuchi has taken on a larger role, emerging as a key presence in the team’s pitching rotation.

Who is Yusei Kikuchi? Everything to know

Yusei Kikuchi grew up in Morioka, Japan, where his pitching talent stood out early. By the time he reached high school, many scouts believed he had the ability to jump directly to Major League Baseball. Instead, Kikuchi chose to develop his career in Nippon Professional Baseball, signing with the Saitama Seibu Lions.

Over eight seasons in Japan, he steadily established himself as one of the league’s top left-handed pitchers and emerged as the team’s ace.

Who are Yusei Kikuchi’s parents? What happened to his father? All you need to know

Yusei Kikuchi has often credited his father, Yuji Kikuchi, as the driving force behind his love for baseball. Yuji played a major role in nurturing his son’s passion for the sport and supporting his journey from Morioka, Japan, to professional baseball.

Tragedy struck in March 2019 when Yuji passed away after a battle with cancer, just as Kikuchi was preparing for his rookie MLB season during spring training with the Seattle Mariners. Despite the devastating loss, Kikuchi chose to remain with the team rather than return to Japan, honoring his father’s final wish for him to continue pitching and pursue success in the major leagues.

Kikuchi carried that motivation throughout the season, dedicating his rookie campaign to his father while navigating the emotional challenges of grief. Public information about his mother remains limited, but the loss of his father early in his MLB career highlighted the resilience and quiet determination that have come to define Kikuchi’s presence both on and off the mound.

Who is his wife? Everything you should know about married life

Yusei Kikuchi shares a strong and steady partnership with his wife, Rumi Fukatsu, who has been a consistent presence throughout his professional journey.

Rumi Fukatsu first met Kikuchi in 2013, while working as a reporter, and interviewed him during his time with the Saitama Seibu Lions. Their professional interaction gradually developed into a personal relationship, and the two began dating around 2015. The couple later married in 2016, choosing to hold their wedding on Fukatsu’s birthday.

Before marriage, Fukatsu had a career in the public eye, working as a model and singer. Over time, however, she stepped away from full-time entertainment work to focus more on family life and teaching. Her support became especially important as Kikuchi’s career transitioned from Japan to the United States.

In 2019, the couple welcomed their son, Leo, the same year Kikuchi made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners. Since then, Fukatsu has accompanied him through multiple stops in the majors, including with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Houston Astros, and the Los Angeles Angels.

Yusei Kikuchi, contract, salary, and net worth

Yusei Kikuchi has seen his financial growth mirror the steady progression of his baseball career. His first major MLB contract came in 2019, when the Seattle Mariners signed him to a three-year, $43 million deal as he transitioned from Nippon Professional Baseball to the major leagues.

After his stint in Seattle, Kikuchi secured another significant contract with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022, agreeing to a three-year, $36 million deal. The move provided him with an opportunity to continue refining his pitching at the MLB level while remaining a regular in the starting rotation.

Following a strong stretch that included time with the Houston Astros during the 2024 season, Kikuchi entered free agency and landed another notable contract. The Los Angeles Angels signed him to a three-year deal reportedly worth $63.675 million beginning in 2025, giving him an average annual value of just over $21 million.

Inside his professional career, stats, achievements, and more

Yusei Kikuchi first broke out in Japan with the Saitama Seibu Lions, posting a 14–4 record with a 3.08 ERA and 153 strikeouts over 163 innings in 2018. That performance helped launch his move to MLB with the Seattle Mariners in 2019, though his debut season was a tough adjustment as he finished with a 5.37 ERA.

Kikuchi gradually improved and showed his strikeout ability again by 2021, recording 163 Ks. After joining the Toronto Blue Jays, he delivered a strong 2023 campaign with a 3.87 ERA and 181 strikeouts. He followed that with a 2024 season split with the Houston Astros, posting a 4.05 ERA and 206 strikeouts in 175 innings.

Now with the Los Angeles Angels, Kikuchi has settled into the role of a reliable veteran starter. While he has yet to win a Cy Young Award, his durability and consistent strikeout numbers have made him a dependable arm in the rotation.