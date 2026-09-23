MLB’s managerial landscape went through a major change. A new manager will lead the Boston Red Sox in the postseason and in the next season. On Tuesday, the Red Sox removed the interim tag and handed Chad Tracy a three-year contract. Something similar was happening in Queens as well. The New York Mets announced a designation change for Andy Green, stating that Green will return next season as their new manager.

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With the regular season drawing to a close, the twin moves represent the teams’ commitment to the managers who joined the clubs under very difficult circumstances.

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Mets change Andy Green’s decision

“…this wasn’t something I was running to. This felt like a responsibility more than an opportunity,” Andy Green had said when the Mets promoted him from his front office role in June. Fast forward to September, and Green’s outlook has changed completely. Less than a month ago, Green placed a call to David Stearns, the Mets president of baseball operations, about his newfound love for the job, which prompted Stearns to reconsider. After careful deliberation, Stearns made up his mind about Green, and owners Alex and Steve Cohen happily agreed.

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“Andy has connected with and pushed our players to perform, despite the disappointment of the season,” said Steve and Alex Cohen in a statement, per Bob Nightengale on X.

“Over the last several months, he has brought discipline, accountability, and positivity to the clubhouse, attributes we were seeking in our next manager. We want to congratulate Andy, his wife, Jessica, and their three daughters. We are excited for his continued leadership in the dugout.”

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After the Mets fired Carlos Mendoza in late June, they promoted the then-senior vice president of player development, Andy Green, to interim manager. At the time, the Mets were at the bottom of the NL East with a 34-47 record and 15 games behind the division leader.

Andy Green failed to turn the season around, and the Mets finished at the bottom of the NL East with a 71-85 record. Despite having the highest Opening Day payroll, the Mets missed the postseason for a second straight year. Under Green, the Mets went 37-38.

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The Mets signed Green to a three-year managerial contract, which runs through the 2029 season. Notably, this is not the 49-year-old’s first managerial gig. Green managed the San Diego Padres for four seasons (2016-2019) before joining the Mets after the 2023 season. He finished with a losing record (274-366) in all of his seasons in San Diego and was replaced by interim manager Rod Barajas.

Following the announcement of his new recruitment, the Mets’ 26th manager, Green, told the reporters, “When I accepted the interim role, I didn’t anticipate it becoming permanent, but the more time I spent with our players and staff, the clearer it became that this is where my passion and experience could make the greatest impact.”

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The Mets began their second-to-last series against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

Boston Red Sox remove Chad Tracy’s interim tag

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On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox officially named Chad Tracy as the 49th manager of the franchise. Tracy agreed to a three-year contract with a club option for the fourth year in 2030. The decision comes on the heels of the Red Sox’s incredible turnaround and securing a postseason berth.

“I think there was pretty much an understanding when I first got here that we’ve a lot of work to do, let’s focus on that. Let’s worry about the rest of the stuff later as it goes along,” said Tracy, per Sportsnet.

“I am very happy, though, that it is done and in the course of three days we’ve clinched a playoff spot and now all the focus can be on what we can try to do in October.”

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On April 26, the Red Sox promoted Chad Tracy from his role in Triple-A Worcester after firing Alex Cora and other coaches. Tracy took responsibility for a Red Sox team that was at the bottom of the AL East with a disappointing 10-17 record. Initially, the Red Sox remained below the .500 mark, ending June with a 37-47 record. Then came July, and the Red Sox experienced a mid-season surge. The team went on a 15-game winning streak, matched a franchise record, and became a playoff contender (84-73). On Sunday, they clinched a postseason spot despite losing to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox will likely play the Wild Card games against their nemesis, the New York Yankees.

Coming back to Tracy, CEO Sam Kennedy stated, “Chad was asked to step into a difficult situation with little notice, but the trust he immediately commanded at the major league level was earned through years of work across our organization. What this team has accomplished over the past several months has been historic. Results matter greatly in this business, but so do judgment, character, and the ability to bring out the best in others. Craig and Chad have demonstrated all of those qualities, and they have earned our confidence in leading us forward.”

Alongside Tracy, the Red Sox also extended Craig Breslow, the president of baseball operations, tenure with the organization. The Red Sox exercised their 2029 and 2030 contract options to keep Breslow.

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For now, the Red Sox will focus on the upcoming postseason.