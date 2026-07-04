Mets Broadcaster Throws Shade At MLB Umpire After Juan Soto Faces Questionable Call

If there’s one thing that has left fans enraged over the last week or so, it is the controversial umpire calls. First, it was Chad Whitson’s hit-by-pitch call involving Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and then it was Nic Lentz ejecting Willson Contreras. This time, the spotlight shifted to Friday night’s clash between the Mets and the Braves. What began as another crucial NL East showdown quickly turned into a major talking point after Juan Soto found himself at the center of a contentious moment, and the Mets’ broadcast booth certainly didn’t hold back.

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The incident took place at the top of the first inning with the score tied at 0-0. Soto, who was facing Braves starter Grant Holmes, was visibly uncomfortable after dirt from Braves catcher Drake Baldwin’s glove flew into his eyes. He stepped out of the box to clear his vision and returned to face the pitcher about 13 seconds later. However, this exceeded the pitch clock limits, and home plate umpire Malachi Moore decided to call a violation. And of course, Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen expressed his displeasure.

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“That is not good discretion by Malachi Moore, the home plate umpire,” he said. “Soto clearly had something in his eye; Moore saw that he had something in his eye. And that’s the point that Soto is making the most right now.”

Soon after the call was made, Juan Soto was seen arguing with the umpire, explaining the situation to him, but to no avail. Mets’ interim manager Andy Green also rushed to the field to explain the situation to the umpire, but it barely moved the needle.

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“The umpire, if the hitter has a physical issue, is supposed to use his discretion to reset the pitch clock. That is just poor discretion on the part of the home plate umpire,” Cohen added.

For the unversed, a batter must be in the box and alert the pitcher before the 8-second mark is over, as per the Pitch Clock rules of 2023. Failing to do so results in a violation and being charged with an automated strike. However, the rule also makes some exceptions.

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The rules clearly state that in cases such as mound visits or injury timeouts, the pitch clock must not be taken into consideration. It also empowers the umpires to provide extra time to players if warranted, and the 27-year-old’s case was no exception. However, Moore’s decision to call for a violation did not sit well with the Mets or the broadcasters. And this is not the first time that Moore’s decision has raised questions.

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In June this year, Moore was tracking a game featuring the Blue Jays and the Cubs. He missed a blatant, clear-cut strike 3 down the middle to Cubs batter Matt Shaw. Interestingly, the Blue Jays decided not to utilize their challenge system either, and Shaw remained at the plate. Two pitchers later, the Cubs star hit a decisive three-run home run, leading to backlash for the umpire as well.

Meanwhile, Juan Soto and the Mets have also remained the talking points of the baseball world lately, and one reason is the latest revelation made by Mets owner Steve Cohen.

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Mets owner confirms Juan Soto-Francisco Lindor feud

Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor grabbed substantial headlines last year after it was reported that the two struggled to share a friendly bond. Many believed that one reason behind the team’s struggles last season was this reason. While ex-manager Carlos Mendoza and the Mets continued to maintain the stance that everything was fine within the clubhouse, owner Steve Cohen made some interesting admissions.

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Cohen appeared on The Show on Wednesday, July 1, and host Joel Sherman did not hesitate to raise questions about the reported tensions. Cohen, too, answered them openly.

“I think that was last year’s story. And I’m told and believe strongly that these guys are getting well, much better. And so, I just don’t see that as an issue anymore,” Cohen claimed.

The team has always considered both Lindor and Soto as key pieces, and the assurance from the owner that the tiff is now a story of the past is certainly reassuring for the fans too. For now, what remains interesting to be seen is whether the Mets will be able to secure a playoff spot. Can Soto and Lindor lead from the front? That remains to be seen.