Mets Close In on Another Yankees Star as Jeff McNeil Trade Sparks Fresh Brian Cashman Panic, Deems Insider

The New York Mets‘ plan this offseason is to just go to the market, check who has had some experience with the Yankees, and get them on the team. Sonny Gray, Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, and, in a few days, it might be Cody Bellinger. With just the rumor of this coming up, you can hear the Yankees and Brian Cashman panicking.

With Jeff McNeil gone, the Mets now have more movey to play with, and that means they could go after a certain big name called Cody Bellinger.

“He’s got, has a lot, a lot of options right now on the market, on the free agent market,” said Jim Duquette. “I do think they’re, you know, in on Bellinger.”

Both New York teams have monitored Cody Bellinger closely after his productive 2025 season campaign. The Yankees value his versatility, while the Mets see roster flexibility created by offseason departures. Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, and Edwin Díaz exits significantly reduced long-term payroll commitments.

That financial reset positions the Mets to exceed the Yankees in competitive free agent bidding.

Early projections from The Athletic estimate Cody Bellinger commanding 7 years and 182 million dollars total. The Mets can absorb that structure more easily than the Yankees after clearing roughly 15 million. Bellinger produced 29 home runs, a .813 OPS, 13 steals, and 5.1 bWAR last season. Those numbers ranked him ahead of several recent five-year signees like Pete Alonso across baseball.

Beyond offense, Bellinger led American League left fielders in outs above average during the season. He also provided coverage at center field and first base, areas where the Mets lack depth. If the Mets secure Bellinger, financial leverage would tilt another marquee player toward Queens, possibly. Such a move would subtly reshape New York’s balance, reducing the Yankees’ historical advantage gradually.

David Stearns has turned payroll flexibility into leverage, while Brian Cashman watches familiar names drift across town. Cody Bellinger now represents more than production, symbolizing which front office controls New York’s winter narrative. If Bellinger chooses Queens, the Mets gain authority, and the Yankees quietly lose monopoly power.

The Mets could go after another low-cost power bat if they miss on Bellinger

The Mets are staring down another offseason of improvisation, juggling exits and empty wallets like it’s a strategic game. After letting stars slip away, they’re eyeing the free-agent pool with the kind of cautious optimism reserved for bargain-bin treasures. Cody Bellinger is on the radar, but if he slips through, the team might dust off the low-cost power aisle again.

The New York Mets are facing significant roster gaps after losing Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, and Edwin Diaz in the offseason. The team needs an outfielder capable of producing power while maintaining consistency against left-handed pitching. Cody Bellinger remains available and represents a potential high-impact addition, though his contract could exceed $200 million over multiple seasons.

With significant payroll space freed from departures, the Mets can afford to pursue a premium bat without restricting other offseason moves.

Austin Hays has emerged as a viable alternative, posting a .768 OPS across 558 plate appearances for the Cincinnati Reds in 2025. He hit 18 home runs while stealing 12 bases, demonstrating a combination of speed and moderate power suitable for the Mets’ lineup. Reports suggest Hays could sign for a contract near $8–10 million annually, providing cost-effective roster reinforcement.

His performance against left-handed pitching and balanced offensive contributions make him a practical fit if the team misses out on Bellinger.

If Bellinger chooses another destination, the Mets must rely on smart, low-cost solutions immediately. Austin Hays offers steady production and fills a critical outfield gap without breaking the team’s budget. Fans will watch closely as the Mets navigate this offseason, hoping strategy matches the roster’s new reality.