Mets Closing In on Another Blockbuster Signing at Yankees Expense After $126M Bo Bichette Splash

The Mets have completely flipped the script on their offseason. Just a day ago, the conversation was all about how slowly they were moving and how they’d just missed out on Kyle Tucker. Then came the bombshell. Dropping $126 million on Bo Bichette instantly changed the vibe. All of a sudden, the Mets look like serious contenders to land the last true big name left in free agency.

And if history tells us anything, the Mets love making moves that sting the Yankees. From Juan Soto to Luke Weaver to Devin Williams, they’ve shown they’re more than willing to poach talent from across town. According to MLB insider Buster Olney, that trend could continue once again, with Cody Bellinger potentially next on the list!

“One rival evaluator notes how well Cody Bellinger would fit into the Mets’ current roster: plays all three OF spots plus 1B (giving another alternative to Polanco), fits the pre-winter aim of run prevention, plus depth in a top-heavy lineup. He’s the last big-money position player on the board. The Mets haven’t been focused on him all winter, but then again, back in November, they probably never dreamed they would pay a third baseman who’s never played third $42 million in free agency,” Olney shared via X.

Well, it doesn’t feel like the Mets are anywhere close to done making noise this offseason. That too, after locking up Bichette on a three-year, $126 million deal to play third base.

According to Olney, the fact that the Mets were willing to hand Bichette a $42 million AAV to play a position he’s never played before says a lot about how badly they want to land elite talent.

And if they’re willing to spend that kind of money on a player learning a new spot, just imagine what they’d do for someone who brings maximum versatility.

That’s where Cody Bellinger comes in. He checks just about every box for the Mets, with above-average defense at first base and in both center and left field. His left-handed bat would also slide perfectly into the lineup, giving extra protection for Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Bichette.

There’s also the Citi Field factor. If you remember, Bellinger has crushed there in his career, posting a .929 OPS in 20 games. The Mets could easily plug him into center or left field. Or even first base if they’re not sold on Jorge Polanco or Brett Baty handling the position full-time.

Bellinger is the best position player still available on the market. So, if the Mets truly want to close the gap with the Dodgers in the NL, adding him after Bichette feels like the logical next step. And why not?

A core of Lindor, Soto, Bichette, and Bellinger would instantly give the Mets one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball. However, it would be interesting to see if the Mets would be willing to go long-term with Bellinger!

The Mets might not have an easy way this time

Landing guys like Weaver and Williams this offseason didn’t exactly feel difficult for the Mets. But the situation with Bellinger looks a lot tougher. Recent reports suggest that while the Mets are showing interest, the Yankees have stepped up their push in a big way.

According to insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees are now showing much more flexibility in negotiations. They’re not just talking about one opt-out, but potentially two opt-outs in a deal for Bellinger. The current framework being discussed is reportedly around five years and $155 million!

That’s where things get tricky for the Mets. They’ve traditionally been hesitant to go beyond three years on deals like this, and even Bichette’s contract stuck to that same three-year structure. It’s unclear whether they’d be willing to match or top the Yankees’ latest offer. Add in the fact that Bellinger has a known preference for playing in the Bronx, and the challenge only grows.

So, if the Mets truly want to keep their recent momentum going, they may have to bend their own rules this time.