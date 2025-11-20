Mets Face Potential $132M Hurdle From Fierce NL Rival in Pete Alonso Upgrade Pursuit

“The rumors that you’re hearing about the Mets not willing to bend are very true.” Those words from an industry insider, shared by WFAN’s Sal Licata, on the contract between the Mets and Pete Alonso. With the slugger’s future in Queens hanging in the balance, the front office had quietly identified a backup plan. But that plan just got significantly more complicated. How? Well, his former team has no intention of letting their franchise DH walk away.

The target? Kyle Schwarber, the left-handed power threat who’s been crushing baseballs for the Philadelphia Phillies. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the Mets are among several teams pursuing Schwarber, who figures to be one of the first major bats to sign this offseason. The 32-year-old posted another stellar campaign in 2025. For the Mets, he represented the perfect replacement for Alonso.

There’s just one problem: Philadelphia isn’t ready to say goodbye. Recent projections from Bleacher Report suggest “it’s going to be kind of assumed Schwarber will return to Philadelphia,” with a five-year, $132 million deal keeping him.

The assumption around baseball circles is simple—Schwarber remains a Phillie until the moment he signs elsewhere.

Anyone who’s been following the game understands that a top-tier free-agent hitter typically attracts a few serious contenders, maybe six at most. With Kyle Schwarber, the Phillies stand out as strong contenders. The Cubs and Reds are also interested in him.

For the Mets, Schwarber is a great fit. He has experience as a designated hitter and strong power. Aligning with what the Queens want from Alonso to play as DH.

However, their reported offer to Alonso—two years with an option for about $30M per year—shows they may have financial limits that could harm both plans. If they lose Alonso and don’t sign Schwarber, the Mets could struggle to find a way to replace Alonso’s bat.

The urgency grows with each passing day. Other teams are circling, and Philadelphia holds the home-field advantage in these negotiations. If the Mets hesitate, they could watch Schwarber return to the Phillies while Alonso signs elsewhere. That $132 million projection isn’t just a contract figure—it’s the price tag on the Mets’ offseason strategy.

Schwarber declines one-year offer, eyes long-term deal

The stakes just got higher. Kyle Schwarber officially rejected Philadelphia’s $22.025 million qualifying offer, signaling his intention to secure a multi-year commitment that reflects his market value.

Kyle Schwarber has officially turned down the Philadelphia Phillies’ qualifying offer, a one-year deal worth $22.025 million. If a team signs him, they will have to give up compensatory draft picks to Philadelphia. This adds another cost on top of his contract.

After leading the National League with 56 home runs in 2025 and driving in a league-best 132 runs, Schwarber enters free agency at the peak of his value.

He will turn 33 next summer, and he hopes the market will reward his performance with a multi-year contract instead of a one-year deal. This decision creates an interesting situation for negotiations.

Philadelphia wants to keep him, but Schwarber can now look at all his options. For the Mets, this means they need to make an offer that considers both the financial commitment and the draft pick they would lose to sign him away from a rival team.

Schwarber’s move to free agency gives him a stronger position in negotiations. The Mets have an important choice: they can either meet his asking price and accept the draft pick penalty or risk losing their backup plan while they wait on Alonso’s future. They need to act quickly, as this opportunity won’t last long.